What do you like in your coffee?
Cream and sugar? Beef and lady fingers?
Cooking with Coffee 101
Two Sweet and Lows and enough heavy cream to make it blonde.
That's how I like my coffee, thanks for asking.
If you're talking coffee specialty drinks, I'll never turn down a caramel macchiato with a splash of hazelnut with two extra shots of espresso poured in there.
I like my coffee sweet -- almost dessert-like. I know people who like it dark, rich and bitter and other people who put so much milk or cream in it that you can hardly tell there's any grounds in there at all.
As the October weather brings a bit more of the cold, this is the time of year you'll start seeing your local and favorite coffee shops bustling with business. There’s a nice chill in the air and the smell of pumpkin spice and vanilla is everywhere.
But did you know there is much more to coffee than just your morning pick-meup? You can use it in main dishes and desserts. And the flavor can be a welcomed and hearty addition.
It can be a great ingredient in things like rubs for beef and chicken. It can end up in sweet treats to finish a meal. If you're a connoisseur, you probably already know the many ways coffee can be manipulated into your menu.
So...whether you call it coffee, liquid gold, Java, or a cup of Joe, coffee just isn't for breakfast anymore!