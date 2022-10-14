I AM Allegany
Melanie J. Vogel
Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I’ve worked part time as a clinical instructor in the dental hygiene department at Allegany College of Maryland for the last five years. But you probably know me through my childrens’ books.
How many books have you published now? I’ve had seven picture books and one children’s chapter book published. Nerfnerd was published first in 2011 and You Can’t Ride a Cat came out in 2022.
Tell us about your latest publication. It looks and sounds fun! My newest book “You Can’t Ride a Cat” is a zany picture book illustrated by Janeen Payne. It’s about a boy who tells his cat and dog about all the places he’s ridden. As he tells his tales they only grow taller. It’s a child’s introduction to the unreliable narrator. I won’t divulge whether or not there is any riding of cats in the book. You’ll have to find that out for yourself.
What drew you to the world of children’s books? Children are up for anything. Adults might not want to read about the hero’s journey of a sock puppet, but a child will.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? When I was a child I was very shy and had a hard time making friends. There were a lot of similarities between me and my character Myrtle Hitchabocker from my chapter book Elsewhereville. I got bullied for my large size and awkward appearance when I just wanted to be like all the other kids and fit in with everyone.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Sometimes, for no reason, I’ll pop on a clown nose, 50 coats of mascara or an antenna headband and walk around the house until my husband notices.
What do you do for fun? I try to make everything I do fun.
What makes Allegany County special? Location. Location. Location. I love the mountains, and we experience all four seasons here, but the area is surprisingly temperate. We’re in the country but can get to major cities and the beach in a matter of hours. I love Victorian architecture and there’s a lot to love here. Allegany County is like a girl who doesn’t realize she’s beautiful.
Do you have any advice for would-be childrens’ book authors? Just write and then when you’re finished, go back and write some more. Then research. Research all you can about the market for children’s books. After you’ve done that, look back over what you’ve written and edit, edit, edit. Then you’ll have your first draft. Write, research, write some more, edit some more, then you just might have something to show someone.
Any words you live by? Yes. Anything Mr. Rogers said, specifically, “There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.”