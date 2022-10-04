Not-so-Sweet Sixteen
How Maureen Muir Dye lives, survives, and thrives – turning her diagnosis into a movement
It was sixteen years ago. 2006. Just another October day.
And Maureen Muir Dye was past-due for an annual mammogram. Her husband had just had back surgery and helping her spouse through his recovery was – at that time – her priority.
The day Maureen – a lifelong resident of Lonaconing – went to ADR in Cumberland for her annual exam was just like her trips there before. And then shortly after her mammogram she was called into the doctor’s office. There, the technician reading her test results suggested that a second picture be taken. And then he asked Maureen if anyone had come to this appointment with her.
Just prior to discussing the results, Dr. Kim reached out his hands to Maureen and held them as he delivered the breast cancer diagnosis to her. The good news was that the doctor felt this was stage zero, and he ordered an immediate biopsy scheduled for later that day.
Maureen was referred to Lutherville oncologist Dr. David Riseverg and then to Dr. Neil Friedman of Baltimore, whose specialty is breast cancer surgery. Within a short period of time, Maureen’s next course of action was the immediate biopsy and then followed up with a single mastectomy.
This DIEP Flap surgery lasted 13 hours - and it involved a host of oncologists, breast cancer surgeons and plastic surgeons, nurses, anesthesiologists and other medical staff.
Following this intensive and extensive surgery, Maureen was put on a treatment plan that she remained on for five years. She had a prescription for tamoxifen and was fortunate to not have to endure chemotherapy or radiation.
During these five years post-surgery, Maureen had multiple and continuous checkups and diagnostic procedures to verify that the medication has been working.
Maureen turned 60 in 2018. And then it was time for her semi-annual PET scan. She had reported to her oncologist that she felt a lump in her neck, and the PET scan and follow-up biopsy would unfortunately prove that she now had Stage IV metastatic breast cancer - with spots of cancer on her spine, pelvis, and lymph nodes.
The news was devastating. Yet Maureen’s take on her diagnosis since that fateful day has been that metastatic breast cancer is not an automatic death sentence. She learned there are treatment plans and medical support to slow the progress and enrich her life.
Since her diagnosis of 2006 and the one in 2018, Maureen has found a new passion in being an advocate for breast cancer awareness.
“I really like pushing for fighting for all cancers,” the now 64-year old says. “I’d like to emphasize too how excited I am for all the new research out there. And they are working on a vaccine for breast cancer - which is in the testing mode.”
And of her last check up with her doctor, she discovered he had some good news. Her doctor – who calls her “Stable Mabel” reported that her most recent PET scan shows just scar tissue and no areas throughout her body that are “lighting up on the scan.”
“In other words, no cancer is showing at this time,” Maureen says. “I’ll be on treatment for the rest of my life. My current treatment is still working, putting the brakes on progression of the cancer cells. I’m still ‘Stable Mabel!’ and so thankful for groundbreaking medical treatments!”
