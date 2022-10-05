Good Life
Portrait of a Survivor
How Randy & Stacy Miller found hope from the inside out
In the month of October, all eyes seem to turn toward Breast Cancer Awareness. The tenth month of the year has been set aside as “Breast Cancer Awarness” for decades now. But for anyone who has survived any kind of cancer, October offers a chance to have a broader conversation about all cancers – and while breast cancer may paint our towns pink, the topic alone offers an opportunity to have serious discussions around the dinner table about other types of cancers that may impact lives and loved ones.
Randy Miller was a healthy 48-year-old man, married with two children, and working at the Board of Education when he had one episode of hematuria (blood in urine) in November 2017. He had no other symptoms. He called his primary care physician and after a few tests was referred to Dr. Matthew J. Allaway at Urology Associates.
Two weeks before Christmas 2017, Randy was scheduled for a cystoscopy – a technique that uses a scope to view the bladder. A suspicious lesion was found and removed during the procedure. Results came back as a high-grade cancerous lesion – this means the cancer was very aggressive with a higher chance of recurrence.
According to cancer.net, bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer among men and the average age a person receives this diagnosis is 73. It is more prevalent in white males who are smokers.
For the next three years, Randy alternated receiving a cystoscopy to look in the bladder and Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) every six months. The BCG is when immunotherapy drugs are injected with a catheter directly into the bladder. He experienced the side effects of fatigue, bladder spasms, and flu-like symptoms but hardly ever missed work. All his results were negative, and it was thought that the cancer would not return. He wasn’t the typical bladder cancer patient- he was young and healthy, did not have a family history, and was a non-smoker. However, he was exposed to chemicals at a previous job.
In December 2020 – three years since his first diagnosis -- another lesion was found during a routine cystoscopy. Dr. Allaway scheduled a consultation with Randy and Randy’s wife, Stacy to discuss the lesion moving into the bladder wall and, after talking with other urologists, it was recommended that his bladder be removed. Randy was understandably in shock. The family was given options and they selected Dr. Benjamin J. Davies, Chief of Urology at Shadyside/Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh for the surgery.
“We liked Dr. Davies right away. He was kind, down to earth, intelligent, and confident. He explained the different options but ultimately recommended bladder removal and felt Randy was a good candidate considering he was young and otherwise healthy,” Stacy said.
They had another decision to make. Remove the bladder and replace with a urostomy pouch (outside the body) or a bigger surgery called orthotopic neobladder reconstruction. Those were the only two options. With the orthotopic neobladder reconstruction, a new bladder is created using part of the intestines and it remains inside the body. While orthotopic neobladders became an option during the 1980’s, many people have never heard of this state-of-the-art surgery. But it was the option Randy chose.
Dr. Davies told Randy to be prepared, that he would plan on doing the orthotopic neobladder but that there was a chance he would end up with a “bag” if there was not enough room to construct the neobladder after he removed the old bladder and prostrate. They were given a website where they could connect with others in a similar situation and read their stories and find support from other survivors of this type of cancer and of this kind of procedure and treatment.
“BCAN (Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network) has consistently advocated for greater public awareness and increased funding for research to identify effective treatments that improve the lives of patients and those who love them,” indicates the website the couple was referred to.
Surgery was scheduled for 7 a.m. on February 9, 2021 and Randy would be the first orthotopic neobladder reconstruction patient in our area. The surgery lasted for more than eight hours. Dr. Davies updated Stacy during the day. She was allowed to wait at the hospital even though Covid –at that time -- restricted visitors. It would be another three hours for Randy to come out of the anesthesia.
Randy would remain hospitalized post surgery for eight more days.
Eating was very difficult for quite a while until his intestines healed. He was only permitted to eat certain foods.
On February 17, the Millers headed home.
“It was scary to know that we would be two hours from the hospital if I had any complications, especially since our local hospital doesn't do this type of surgery, but we would call Dr. Allaway if we had any issues,” Randy stated.
Stacy, a medical assistant for Dr. Khachan, was given a crash course in taking care of the drains, flushing a catheter, and giving blood thinner shots. They were sent home with lots of information and tons of medical supplies. Randy was off work almost two months recovering. He had home care nurses and his mom, Alicia Miller, spent the days with him while Stacy was at work. Randy and Stacy said that their children Krysten and Ryan, families, friends, and co-workers were so kind and generous, calling, texting, sending cards, and praying for them.
“And a great resource if you should find yourself in Pittsburgh for surgery or cancer treatment is The Family House,” Stacy said. “The Family House had three locations but has just recently purchased the Marriott across the street from UPMC Shadyside and has turned it into one large family house. The Family House has less expensive accommodations with a family atmosphere and is run by volunteers and donations.” familyhouse.org.
During recovery, there were a few complications mainly due to kidney infections, drain issues, and nerve pain from the surgery. And Randy lost 60 pounds in that first month during recovery.
Today, Randy follows up with CAT scans every six months. He is happy with the decision to have the neobladder surgery and is grateful for the life he has now. He no longer has restrictions on his activities. He enjoys fishing and boating with family and friends at the lake and attending local sporting events when his son Ryan coaches
“Our pastor, Tim McGregor, told us never be afraid to share our story as you never know who you may be helping,” Randy says. “So maybe by this story appearing it will help someone who needs to read it.”
Randy's words of wisdom: “Always listen to your body and don't delay going to the doctor when you have an issue because early treatment always makes such a difference.”