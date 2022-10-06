True Beauty Comes From Within
The Sabrina Mezyk Story
As a nurse, Sabrina Mezyk didn’t seek to become an advocate or “poster model” for breast cancer awareness. Her grand life plan only included being the best nurse, the best wife and the best mother she could possibly be. But, all that changed with a diagnosis, and then treatment just a year ago. And now, through social media posts and even the occasional public speaking event, this dynamic 33-year old has a new mission – to send hope and inspiration to other women and men as they embark on their own health journeys.
Allegany Magazine: Who is Sabrina Mezyk?
Sabrina Mezyk: She is a 33-year old woman with a six-year old daughter, Rosalie; a one-year olf son, Mario, and an absolutely amazing husband of almost 10 years, Nick.
AM: When did you first realize something was “wrong” or different with your own health?
SM: I first discovered something was different in September 2021, at home which was about two months after nursing my son. That November I went to the doctor with the lump concern and she used ultrasound and biopsied the mass and sent it to a pathologist. Just three days later I was told that I had cancer.
AM: Was it detected early?
SM: The cancer was a stage 3 Her 2 positive, Estrogen and progesterone negative invasive ductal carcinoma. The first person I told was my husband. It hurt to have to tell him such news. But my doctor guided me and prepared me for the next steps that I would have to take. I sought out a great oncologist and made an appointment and we started to create a treatment plan. I received a mediport and started Chemo in December. I underwent chemo for five months. In April this year, I underwent a double mastectomy.
AM: You are a very positive and inspiring person. During this time, did you look for a silver lining and try to remain optimistic?
SM: I did. And I received amazing news that the breast tissue that was taken off and sent to the Mayo clinic was only dead cells which means that I had a complete response to the Chemo. The chemo worked! But although the chemo worked, due to my age and the aggression of the cancer, and so I started 25 treatments of radiation in June.
AM: So you are continuing treatment even as we speak?
SM: I am. I also have to have monocolonial antibody infusions every three weeks until January 2023 to make sure the cancer does not come back. It gives me antibodies that will help my body to identify the HER2 protein -- which was my type of cancer -- and kill it before it becomes a cell.
AM: How important is support from your family and friends while you’re battling cancer?
SM: The support I receive from my family and friends is absolutely breathtaking. I had so much love and strength from each and every one of them. Not only did I have the love and support of my family but also from my community and from all the employees and friends from the hospital. Words can’t even describe how much they all cared for me.
AM: I am sure that when you got your diagnosis, you asked “why me? Why now?”
SM: At first, I wondered...How? How did this happen? Not necessarily why me but how did this truly happen. After I cried with my husband when we got the news, something clicked in me. I decided that being strong is how I am going to be. I refused to be weak.
AM: What inspired your series of hopeful and optimistic social media videos and posts?
SM: My decision of posting encouraging and inspirational videos along with my progress on social media came from the need to want to help others. Our mentality is truly half the battle. I'm a pretty spiritual person and so I also knew that God has a plan for me. He needs me to go through something really hard like this so that I can become the woman he created me to be. Once I understood and accepted that, my outlook on my journey changed. I just wasn’t afraid anymore.
AM: While you are motivating and inspiring others, what or who motivates and inspires you?
SM: My children are my motivation. Two things drove my ambition to not only survive but to thrive. First, the idea of surviving was and will always be the only option. You see, my son was only one when I was diagnosed with cancer and if I allowed myself to be taken down...he would never remember the mama who loved him more than she loved herself. Second, I needed to thrive because I knew my beautiful little five-year-old daughter was watching her mama. I needed her to know that true beauty comes from within. Yes, it's nice to have pretty hair and eyelashes and for a woman, her breasts. But you are not defined by those things. You are defined by your kindness and love. You are defined by your perserverance and strong will.
AM: Do you have any words of wisdom for any woman – or man for that matter – who might at this very moment be getting the news you received in 2021?
SM: If I were to give any advice to a person going through a journey like this...I would quote Winnie the Pooh “You are braver than you believe, Stronger than you seem and smarter than you think” Another quote that I've always lived by. Charles Swindoll said “Life is 10% of what happens to you, 90% is how we choose to react to it.”