What Strange Goings-On There Be
When Ghosts Take Center Stage the “Not-So-Spooky” Tours Turn Out to be Quite Spooky
Editor’s Note: Last year, I interviewed local theatre team Andréa Beall and Ty DeMartino, director and artistic producer of Bishop Walsh School’s Spartan Theatre Program, about their plans to produce a “Not-So-Spooky Tour” of Cumberland’s Historic Washington Street. When I checked in to see if they were planning to do the tour again this year, I learned that the high school theatre company got more than they bargained for when re-enacting local hauntings. I asked Ty, who also happens to be an Allegany Magazine correspondent, to explain the spooky happenings during their “not-so-spooky” production. So let’s get into the spirit, shall we?
When we ventured out to recreate stories of ghosts in a “living theatre” atmosphere and present those tales at the locations of the reported hauntings, we asked ourselves: “What could go wrong?”
Well, a lot, apparently.
When the COVID-19 lockdown hit, theatre companies across the world came to a dead halt. Bishop Walsh’s Spartan Theatre and our talented high school troupe of young actors were no exceptions. My ever-creative partner and Spartan Theatre Director Andréa Beall came up with the idea of producing an outdoor theatrical experience so students could perform at a safe distance in the open. She pitched the concept of “real life” ghost stories in which actors would take on the persona of designated spirits. Andréa asked me to write a series of monologues about claimed hauntings at locations on Cumberland’s beautiful and historic Washington Street.
“It was the perfect location,” said Beall, a BW graduate who has been involved with Spartan Theatre for over a decade. “And it was a great way to give our students a chance to perform and learn about the history of the area.”
She instructed me to make the monologues “not-so-spooky” so they could be enjoyed by all ages without jump scares or anything else “too creepy.” However, it appears our featured ghosts had other ghoulish ideas in mind.
To research the scripts, I met with Western Maryland ghost expert and my good friend, Amanda Paul. Amanda recounted countless chilling tales on Washington Street, from hostile Civil and Revolutionary War soldiers to hidden rooms and mysterious sightings of deceased children.
Residents granted permission for their porches to be used as stages, as audiences traveled in groups from haunted location to haunted location. Once on site, the student-actor revealed him- or herself and launched into a monologue of the ghostly account. Simple, right?
Well… tell that to the “Waiting Woman.”
One story, in particular, centered on the spirit a lonely woman who still waited impatiently for her estranged husband to come home. Tales ranged from objects and window curtains moving without explanation to the discovery of a woman’s boot and dress sleeve under the porch (which rattled a superstitious construction crew performing a remodeling).
Aurora Mahoney, the then-BW senior who played the eerie role of the “Waiting Woman,” experienced the unusual happenings firsthand. One night, as she was waiting to perform, Mahoney heard a loud, sudden sound above her.
“We were sitting there talking when something very large fell from above me with a crashing sound,” Mahoney recalled. When she investigated the dimly-lit porch, all she discovered was a potted fern “slightly out of place.”
“There was no sound of anything above us before or after,” the actress said, who wasn’t at all chilled by the mishap. Instead, she saw it as the spirit supporting her performance. “This was a story that needed to be told.”
I guess everyone’s a critic.
Another incident that some audience members thought was part of the show dealt with the story of a ghost reportedly spotted at the Board of Education offices, also known as the former home of the Walsh family and Bishop James E. Walsh, for whom our school is named. Since there are conflicting accounts of who the ghost may be, we had BW actor Jake Nowaczyk play the role of a 1930’s newsboy recounting the various tales. The most popular legend tells the story of a little boy, about two years of age, who chased a ball at the top of a staircase, took a tragic tumble and fell to his death. On occasion, the boy has been spotted sitting on the steps, crying for someone to play with him. After Nowaczyk presented his monologue, an audience member complimented Andréa and me on the ball we “rolled along the curb” during the scene. Only problem -- we didn’t add any ball to the scene.
“We honestly had no idea what they were talking about,” Beall said.
The next day, in the safety of daylight, I returned to Washington Street to investigate the claim. Sure enough, I found a dusty small ball resting on the curb in front of the Board of Education. Of course, I didn’t touch it. The daylight wasn’t that safe. By our next performance the following week, the ball was gone.
From there, audience members couldn’t wait to share bizarre photos and videos they captured of glowing orbs and strange lights dancing around our actors as they performed. One astonishing video showed a spiraling light hovering in front of the Allegany County Courthouse then racing toward BW actor Ian Donoway. Donoway performed the story of disgraced Union soldier Francis Gillespie, who was imprisoned at the current Allegany County Library before being hanged for murder of his commanding officer.
“We tried so hard to make it not-so-creepy or scary, but I guess the spirits had their own agenda,” Beall added.
Due to the success of the tours, the Spartan Theatre will return this year for the month of October and offer an encore of the stories, plus a few new ghost tales will be added into the “not-so-spooky” mix.
“Let’s just hope we don’t upset anybody this time – living or otherwise,” Beall added, with a laugh.
The Bishop Walsh Spartan Theatre will present “Not-So-Spooky” Ghost Tours Thursday evenings throughout the month of October. For more information and tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com and search “Not-So-Spooky Tours.”