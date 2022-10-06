This is one of my favorite stories. I believe the original writer is Aliceson Waller and I am probably paraphrasing but I think it's worth sharing.
You are holding a cup of coffee when someone comes along and bumps into you or shakes your arm, making you spill your coffee everywhere.
Why did you spill the coffee?
“Well because someone bumped into me, of course!”
Wrong answer.
You spilled the coffee because there was coffee in your cup.
Had there been tea in the cup, you would have spilled tea.
Whatever is inside the cup, is what will spill out.
Therefore, when life comes along and shakes you (which will happen), whatever is inside you will come out. It's easy to fake it until you get rattled. So we have to ask ourselves... “what's in my cup?"
When life gets tough, what spills over?
Joy, gratefulness, peace, and humility?
Or anger, bitterness, harsh words, and reactions?
You choose!
Today let's work towards filling our cups with gratitude, forgiveness, joy, words of affirmation; and kindness, gentleness, and love for others.