“It’s a Good Time for a Reboot”
A Coronavirus Survival Guide
20 Things You Could Be Doing Right Now!
As state restrictions here in Maryland start to become a little loose for the first time since March and as we begin to transition from "Stay at Home" to "Safer at Home," we find ourselves at the end of yet another month of what feels like a perpetual state of “lockdown” in our area.
But hope is not lost. And neither is the human spirit and the human need to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. We are “almost” through this unprecedented time in our history. I understand that it’s been a hardship and it’s been frustrating. I want to go to my favorite restaurants and see my friends for a game night as much as you do. I want to see the parking lots of department stores and churches full again. I want to know my friends and family members have enough income to cover their bills and enough toilet paper to cover their....well.... you know.
And I think now I have a mask in every color.
We are getting there. And we will get there.
In the meantime, this may be an opportunity to hit your own “reset” button, wait thirty seconds and reboot. Coming out of this “pause,” offers us all a chance to restart, reboot and take a look around. Right now is as good a time as any.
1) Get outside and enjoy some fresh air!
It is important to keep a safe distance of 6 feet if you are walking with a buddy, but don’t let that stop you from getting your blood circulating and enjoying the outdoors. There is plenty of opportunity to walk or even take a hike. Especially if you live where we do! The hills are alive…go explore. Breathe some fresh air. The great outdoors aren't closed… just practice social distancing while you do. You might just discover some new plants, animals…maybe yourself.
2) Baker’s dozen?
Make a cake or brownies. Use sprinkles. You know you want to! Try out your skills in the kitchen and attempt a new recipe. The good news is – if you screw it up, no one has to eat it but you.
3) Color outside the lines.
Remember that silly adult coloring book you got for your birthday or Christmas and never cracked open? Now you can. It might have been given to you as a novelty or gag gift but now it could serve to soothe your nerves and make you laugh. Hang your masterpieces on your fridge.
4) Lights. Camera. You.
Live streaming and video chatting can be fun. Call someone up and offer to Facetime or Zoom. Stay connected. Just remember to wear pants.
5) Reading is fundamental.
Remember when you said one day you were going to read War and Peace, Leaves of Grass, Ulysees and the Bible? Now you can.
6) Have a social media lockdown.
For one whole day – or even a weekend -- don't check Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram. Do anything else. In fact, turn your phone off, let it plugged into the charger, read a book (or perhaps a magazine…hint hint) and let the healing begin.
7) Hit the scanner.
All those family photos you've been meaning to scan in...now would be a good time to do that. Once they're all scanned and converted to JPEG, you'll be able to share them with all of us and we'll cry at your grandmother's wedding and laugh at your 80s hair.
8) Do you have the write stuff?
Remember when you said one day you'd write the great American novel or a Pulitzer prize winning play? Now's the time. The subject matter has been handed to you already.
9) Charity begins at home.
You know who could actually benefit from the aftermath of your lockdown? Charities! Clean out your attics, basements and closets. Have those bags and boxes ready to deliver the first weekend the donation center is open again.
10) Have a spa day.
Take a bubble bath (take wine or a cocktail or beer in with you). Give yourself a manicure or pedicure. Use that mud or charcoal pack facial you forgot was in the linen closet... but now you remember... don't you, Gary?
11) Organize and clean the garage.
Then set up for a big garage sale. Ticket items. Fold clothes on tables. Create "departments." Design posters. And when we get the all-clear, swing open the garage door and you’ll be open for business!
12) Keep the post office in business.
Write actual letters to family and friends. After that? Write thank-you notes to service people or folks on the front lines of this pandemic who went out of their way for you. Then actually put them in the mail. You can order stamps online but rediscover the thrill of snail mail.
13) Meditate.
Try lying down with your eyes closed, palms up and then focus on your breath. Or spend just 10 minutes sitting still and repeat a soothing word to yourself in your head. Google "Guided Meditations"... you'll be amazed. And relaxed.
14) Be your own barista.
Missing your favorite coffee place? I am too. Make your own coffee, but this time study how many beans you use, which types, how hot the water is, how long it brews and whether any of that makes a difference.
15) Eat like a kid
Make Kraft Mac and Cheese or Spaghetti-Os or peanut butter and jelly and eat it on that inherited set of china you never use and keep locked behind glass in a cabinet. Serve up some fast food tacos or burgers. Better yet, order takeout from your favorite locally owned restaurant and bring it home to plate up on Grandma’s “good dishes.” It'll feel so fancy…and also a little naughty!
16) Make plans.
Make a list of all the museums, theatres, sporting events, plays, musicals, parties, galleries, restaurants, stores, festivals, and concerts you want to visit when they finally reopen. Then when you can go….make sure you go! And never take them for granted again.
17) Snow day?
I am well aware it's spring but remember how fun snow days were? Pretend you're having one. Stay in your pajamas, eat cereal, make a fort out of sheets in the livingroom. Bonus: It'll scare your kids!
18) Christmas shop now!
To help our local economy, you can buy gift cards and gift certificates... either online or in person. Since they have no expiration date you can tuck them away for birthday and Christmas presents when needed later this year. Contact your local boutiques, theatres, escape rooms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and restaurants and ask them their hours first. I am pretty sure most of them will even respond to Facebook messages too. And it’s a good bet they will be very happy to help you out. You can tuck the gift card or certificate away for the holidays later this year or spend it on yourself.
19) Do Nothing at All for A Day
You know sometimes it's perfectly okay to do nothing. Choose a "Do Nothing" day and do that -- nothing. Unless what you do is take a nap. Naps can be nice. Remember how nice naps were when you were a kid…you would just grab your favorite teddy bear…roll out in front of the television…and….and….oh sorry…I dozed off for a second.
20) Visualize.
Take a moment and think of that day hopefully this summer when everything is open again. Visualize the joy, the smiles, the hugging, the dancing and the music. Think how nice it will be to sit at a bar and have a drink with an old friend. Have an image in your mind of that first church pot luck dinner. Imagine sitting in the movies with a bucket of popcorn or shopping with friends or taking your kid to a major league game. Now think how amazing that is going to be when it actually happens again. And it will. And soon. People will be downright giddy and friendly. Manners will return. We will all smile and greet each other. The celebration of the human spirit when it's all over will be overwhelming.
Above all...
Be reasonable. Be thoughtful. Be considerate. Be nice. Remember, this is a chapter in the story of your life and you want to make sure you are the hero of your own story.