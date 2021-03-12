One year ago, director Kimberli Rowley was on her way to play Nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” in Hagerstown. It was Opening Night. The Covid shutdown hit. The show was cancelled.
Theaters, shows, musicals, and most live performances have been absent since then. Theaters went dark and some closed for good. For the past year, the virus has filled many people with disillusionment, broken dreams, and false hopes.
It is almost fitting that The Cumberland Theater reopens with a poignant look at lost love and failed relationships with an ironically reflective production of The Last Five Years.
Told entirely in music and song, the two character show has an unusual conceit in that the narration unfolds from different time line perspectives. The character of Jamie tells the tale in regular chronological order. Cathy, the female character, works backwards from end to start. If this sounds a little confusing, just think of what your past year has been.
The intimate story is made more so with the proscenium sides brought into center stage to help focus the action. Basic set pieces, ranging from a bed, steps, and even a boat, are tracked onstage from left and right. A nice touch are the photographs and memories hanging from the back reminding us of the couple’s happier times.
Also noteworthy is the small combo presenting live orchestration for the singers. What can be more touching than dancing to a real romantic violin at a wedding filled with hope and optimism.
But for the show to work, the two lead characters need to grab the audience emotionally and involve them in their stories. Both Matt Rothenberg and Savannah Tagliaferro do an excellent job and succeed in their artistic endeavors. They build a convincing chemistry without hardly being onstage together or interacting with one another.
The ill fated romance reveals its sad ending at the very beginning of the show. Cathy’s mournful “Still Hurting” reminds us of past loves and lovers. Tagliaferro gets to show a more comedic side with “Climbing Uphill” , a funny audition sequence that shows the difficulties of an aspiring actress but also reflects the hardships of making a relationship work.
Rothenberg’s character of Jamie is smitten by new love in his opening number “Shiksa Goddess," filled with giddiness and excitement. As an energizing writer on the rise, he becomes darker and more complicated as he falls into an extramarital affair, crooning “Nobody Needs to Know” to an empty bed and imaginary lover. He also gets a comedic turn as an elderly Jewish man with “The Schmuel Song”.
Unfortunately, there is no vaccine for a failed marriage or broken relationship. No amount of “masking” will do that. Social distancing is certainly not the answer either. Both actors give us the highs and lows as their love arcs from different ends - and only meets briefly in the middle.
The Last Five Years does not have a rousing chorus of singers, no big dance numbers, no fancy costumes, not even a falling chandelier. They are not needed. Moliere said, “All I need for theatre is a platform and a passion or two”. Those passions are overflowing onstage at The Cumberland Theater.
The Last Five Years runs March 12,13, 19, 20 at 8pm and March 14, 21 at 2pm. Tickets are available by calling (301)-757-4990.