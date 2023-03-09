ALLEGANY MAGAZINE ONLINE REVIEW
CUMBERLAND THEATRE: The Wisdom of Eve
Hello. It’s good to be back. And what I mean by that is that for a couple of years, I was “retired” from the review business. I missed it. I actually love reviewing live theatre. I always have. But the powers that be in 2020 decided as managing editor of Allegany Magazine – and whatever influence that yielded – it might be best to give the “review” thing a break for awhile.
As of last night, I am happy to say I am out of this semi-retirement state and back on the boards. Our publisher has graciously agreed to allow me to review shows again and so like a bad penny, I have turned back up.
There is something to be said for timing because my return to the world of reviewing and reporting – let’s face it – I needed something more to fill my day than just editing two award winning magazines – could not have come at a better time or with a better production.
The Cumberland Theatre’s second offering for its 35th season is The Wisdom of Eve. For those unfamiliar, this is the play that the classic Bette Davis movie All About Eve is based. So let’s start there.
Under the inspired direction of Seth Thompson (who also acts in this show), this play has all the bells and whistles, looks and feels of a classic movie. The Rhett Wolford designed set is wonderful (at Cumberland Theatre shows that is becoming the gold standard), the costuming (Cody Gillum) is divine. Hair and make-up is spot on. The music interludes enter dramatically on cue. Even props like drinks with real ice and burning cigarettes adds to the ambiance. The dialogue is quick and witty and snappy. This is 1950 come to life.
Movie lovers may know the story. Doe eyed Eve Carrington is not the innocent Midwest girl she pretends to be and she hatches a brilliant plan to backdoor herself into a Broadway show by taking over a role long played by veteran actress Margo Crane. What ensues is the basis for a three hour delightfully entertaining drama that is better than any Real Housewives rerun.
While the plot is familiar and predictable – especially to those familiar with the film – here it is the acting from some of the area’s finest talent that makes this the stunning showcase that it is.
In the role of Eve, Alexandra Tarsninov is both sweet and diabolical. In Act One, audience members may be squirming as she delivers a devious side eye with aplomb. By Act Two, those in attendance will want to pick up Karen’s gardening shears and gouge Eve’s eyes out.
Speaking of the role of Karen, here it is brought to life with charming brilliance by Ashley Snow. Snow is simply delightful in her part.
Bill Dennison as the frustrated playwright Lloyd Roberts is a treat as he summons up a little Rob Reiner for this role. Thompson is likeable and the unshakeable as good guy Clement - Margo Crane’s producer, husband and number one fan.
Ever wonder what Jimmy Stewart might have been like as a stage actor? Check out Pierce Bunch in his role as Harvey. In fact, I would love to see him star in Harvey after this performance. Or Rope. Or Philadelphia Story.
Supporting performances that add some spice and sugar to this show include Emily Snyder (a former Allegany Magazine "Face of Summer" cover, thank you), Lura Thompson, Mikey Virts, and Adian Chapman.
But, ladies and gentlemen, I have waited until this moment in the review to talk about the role of Margo played by Kimberli Rowley. First, let’s address the “impartial” elephant in the room. Miss Rowley is also a freelance contributor for Allegany Magazine. She is also a friend. And I know there are people who will read what I am about to say and take that into consideration. But it would be doing Miss Rowley an injustice to hold her personal and professional relationship to me or to this publication against her without a fair journalistic dissection of her performance in The Wisdom of Eve.
And so I will attempt to do that now – friendships and connections aside – Miss Rowley gives the performance of her acting career in this show. After appearing in more than 150 productions – both local and regional – I can think of no one more qualified to step into this role than Kimberli Rowley.
You see, Margo – the character – is an actress who continues to play parts that are too young for her to play but her name on the marquee and star power puts butts in seats. People will see a play just because it stars Margo Crane. And in one scene, looking in her dressing room mirror, even Margo herself concludes she can no longer lie about her age, nor use filtered lighting or stage cosmetics to hide who she truly has become.
This reviewer gets the impression that in reading the script, Miss Rowley came to that personal conclusion all on her own and this was a part that resonated with this actress. She may have had that same mirrored conversation. And the revelation shows in this performance. It was a wise and possibly career altering decision on her part.
As an actress, Miss Rowley is reborn in this role. And the results in this performance could not be more inspired and more brilliant. Kimberli Rowley has turned a professional corner in this production and in front of audience members’ very eyes transforms into a bonafide and revered powerful presence. Yes, it could be argued she had that “certain something something” in every role she has every played but here, in a role made famous by the great Bette Davis, Miss Rowley is both hard and soft, vunerable and strong, real and imagined. Her Margo Crane is a “tough but sexy” broad who throws shade and serves tea like nobody’s business. When she gives Eve a climatic comeuppance, I half expected her to summon the spirit of Julia Sugarbaker from Designing Women and add “and that Marjorie, is the night the lights went out in Georgia!”
This is the role Kimberli Rowley was meant to play. It is her most adult and most “grown up” mature part yet. She has cut her teeth on all other roles before and now her fangs are sharp and showing. She has earned her legitimate place in the theatre world and in this part, she is simply mesmerizing. If you have ever gone to a Cumberland Theatre show before – say in the last seven years – and seen Miss Rowley in any number of roles – you are in for a surprise. You are going to see an actress who knows how to breathe life into an iconic role and simply inhabit a character. There is a line in the play that refers to an article being written about Eve that says “The Birth of a Star.” That line could easily be referenced for Kim’s performance. This role redefines not only the part but her as an actress. As her friend and editor, I was proud to see her blossom in this role. As a theatre goer - and worse yet, theatre reviewer - I was simply enchanted and impressed.
The most famous line from this show is of course “Fasten your seat belts…it’s going to be a bumpy night” (and yes, you will hear that line in the stage version). But for anyone attending the play this weekend and next at the Cumberland Theatre, The Wisdom of Eve is as smooth a ride as they make them. It’s what theatre everywhere was meant to be. And we would all be best to not ever take for granted, the incredible talent – from actors to set designers to crew members – who bring the community these stunning first rate productions show after show and year after year. In the case of the Cumberland Theatre, for 35 years.
And for fans of old Hollywood, for people who like plays about plays, for audience members who want to see actors at their very best, or just for those who love a good meaty story about backstabbing, betrayal, and the cost of fame, you would be wise not to miss The Wisdom of Eve.
The Cumberland Theatre presents The Wisdom of Eve – now through March 19. Tickets are available at www.cumberlandtheatre.com