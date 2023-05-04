Ready to Go to The Prom?
Cumberland Theatre presents dazzling musical perfect for May
I remember my own prom in high school. That ugly tux. The beginnings of a mullet. And my junior prom date. Her name was Brenda. She gave me my first kiss by the light of a bug zapper on my back porch.
My real-life prom was fun and memorable but not quite for the same reasons the Cumberland Theatre production of The Prom is fun and memorable.
Oh to go back and have this prom instead! Wouldn’t that be an amazing experience! Instead of the Chinese Bandits at the Shrine club (true story), what if four uninvited Broadway stars desperate for press decided to crash our teenage paper streamer disco dream? To “bring compassion with better fashion?”
And thus we have the crux of The Prom--which opens tonight. But the heart of this absolutely charming and feel-good production beats thanks to a breathlessly fabulous cast!
First... Joel Hoover! Where have you been? Part Nathan Lane and part Hugh Jackman, Hoover's interpretation of the unapologetically flamboyant Barry is adorable comedic gold. The man shines in this role and it's not just because of the silver suit. You can't not watch him when he's on stage.
Nicole Hamos and Kimberli Rowley -- two live theatre powerhouses here -- as DeeDee and Angie respectively have almost Lucy and Ethel timing when sharing the stage--.notice I didn't say “sharing the spotlight.”
That said, I don’t think we give Halmos much credit or deserved credence as a brilliant comedienne. Her opening solo “It's Not About Me” is a side -splitting bladder straining showstopper. And Rowley’s rousing delivery of “Give it Some Zazz” later in the show perfectly encapsulates all of her memorable past stage roles in one five-minute routine.
It was lovely to see Jordan Kline return to live theatre. In his role of Trent, Kline is an absolute joy and clearly, he is in his element and having the time of his life playing this role. His strong vocal pipes have been missed.
But the stars of the show are undoubtedly Kathryn Zimmerman as Emma and Tiffany Beckford as Alyssa. It is around their characters that this foundation of the story is built and so it is imperative that each actress gives a commanding and convincing performance. And each does. When Zimmerman sings “I don’t want to blaze a trail, I just want to dance with you” and when Beckford cries “When you’re Alyssa Greene,” audiences will be in the palm of their collective hands.
Supporting players include Ashley Snow, who even in her role as prudish PTA president, Mrs. Green, remains effervescent. Zye Reird as empathetic school principal, Mr. Hawkins, is a treat. Sean Besecker as spin doctor Sheldon provides a great deal of comic relief.
The ensemble cast is even acutely arranged and even partnered accordingly with punchlines and dance routines that at times change tempo and drive the show. Kudos to very impressive and dynamic performances by Kassidy Andris, Joshua Bellamy, Maria Cabral, Jace Courrier, Justice Courrier, Kiersten Gasemy, Emily Haworth, Cameron Hicks, Brian Record, and Emily Snyder. How this group of people manages to do complicated choreography in a seemingly ever mobile set is indeed impressive. There’s elements of tap, jazz, ballroom, and even a little “Fosse Fosse Fosse” for good measure.
The Cumberland Theatre’s The Prom is ultimately “about” a bunch of attention seeking do-gooders who - in their misguided belief that they are helping -- really are not. Had the two female leads been permitted to be one another's dates to the prom in the first place, there would have been no ruckus to write a musical about. You pick up what I'm putting down?
In other words, even before bearing witness to this production, I had admittedly heard rumblings about the “controversial material” contained herein. But when has that ever stopped audiences from packing a fantastic production at the Cumberland Theatre? This is what theatre - and art in general - is meant to do. Art should educate, evoke and even entertain. This musical does all three.
The Cumberland Theatre has never shirked controversy. Does anyone remember Rent? Or Dirty Blonde? Rocky Horror? The Full Monty? How about Assassins? Fool for Love? August Osage County? Carrie? Reefer Madness? The Cake? Does anyone remember why Stanley had Blanche committed in Streetcar Named Desire? What do you all think the meat pies are made of in Sweeney Todd? If there has ever been material to get upset about... in a play for goodness sake...well...this “ain't it, people.”
Folks, for the record, high school students have been bringing their dates of all genders to proms in Allegany County for the last decade. At least. And the public schools here --and the students that attend them - for the most part --have been cool with it. My trepidation in seeing this show -- in all honesty -- was that it would feel akin to a time capsule. That it really wasn't topical or controversial enough! So my “worry” about this show was “Is the ‘message’ even needed in our neck of the woods?”
As it turns out, the answer is yes.
Imagine that.
The Cumberland Theatre production of The Prom is a fun, fast paced, often-campy, over-the-top production full of glitz, glamour and lots of sequins. It’s Hairspray and Footloose meets the 21st century. And it’s ultimately a sweet romantic musical comedy that hits all the right notes and touches the heart. It’s simply a story about two high school kids who want to attend a dance together. It’s not more complicated or contrived than that.
The choreography (Danny Durr who also directs) is high energy and extremely impressive. It is clear this is a show Durr believes in and he has a magnificent ability to make audience members believe it right along with him.
The musical direction (by Mikayla Dodge) is perfect. It showcases the gifts, talents and abilities of our brightest and best stage actors. It's colorful, it's joyous, it's celebratory of everyone, it's dramatic at times, but it's an uplifting rousing presentation and the perfect musical for May! It is -- after all - The Prom!
It makes me want to break out my powder blue tux, sneak some contraband Zima in the balcony and see what Brenda is up to these days! But, alas, in the words of the great Broadway diva, DeeDee Allen, “It’s not about me.”
The Cumberland Theatre production of The Prom runs through May 21. Tickets are available online at www.cumberlandtheatre.com.