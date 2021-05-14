Allegany Magazine Online Exclusive Review: Cumberland Theatre’s “House of Yes.”
Dark Comedy Brings Family Neurosis to Life on a Chess Board
Under normal circumstances, after seeing a local production with the intent of reviewing it, I have the lead paragraph mostly written in my head before I reach my driveway. But the play I just witnessed tonight at the Cumberland Theatre is anything but normal. And so I am having a difficult time conjuring an appropriate lead paragraph that will both entice audiences to go and see it and also warn people of its content without presenting an entire synopsis.
A theatre critic is always faced with the dilemma – is the plan of the review to fill seats or is to give an honest and constructively critical review of the performances? Herein, I will attempt to do both.
The House of Yes, which opened tonight at the Cumberland Theatre, is at times a diamond of dialogues – with witty banter and snappy one liners. But all of that is just small talk – a prelude – the tease and the hook to draw those sitting in the audience into a twisted and borderline demented plot about a wealthy family that is not just dysfunctional, it is in fact one in which every member should be in serious therapy.
And so our session begins.
The story dances a fine line – sometimes one gasp after another -- between comedy and tragedy. The play (only a little over 75 minutes in length) unfolds sweetly enough in a wealthy estate in a well-to-do suburb of Washington, D.C. The patriarch of this family has been dead for twenty years –and according to what is later revealed he may or may not have been killed on the same day as JFK and he may or may not be interred on the grounds. That would actually explain much of what unfolds next.
On another superbly designed set (I am convinced now set designer Rhett Wolford is some sort of genius) that mimics a chess board, we find Jackie-O, her brother Anthony, and their overbearing ever present mother the morning of Thanksgiving 1983 and during a hurricane no less awaiting the arrival of Jackie’s twin, Marty, and a woman he wishes to introduce to his family.
While the play is entitled The House of Yes (because according to the play program the children have never learned the opposing word), I found that to be a bit ironic. Indeed, these people have heard the word “no” and they have heard it one too many times. No, you cannot mix medication with alcohol; no, you cannot mimic the Kennedy assassination for your own perverted pleasures; no, you cannot leave your mentally ill sister and return to New York. They are well aware of the word “no.” It’s just that none of them like hearing it very much.
Each character is indeed one another's pawn in this sinister psychological chess game – even choreographed on the bold checked pattern on the stage. They hide forbidden family secrets, manipulate and provoke one another, incite one another into violent acts, seduce each other, attempt to anticipate the next player's moves and actions, tease and taunt and figuratively and quite literally trigger one another until the final scene – and what is deeply apparent from the opening line, they all seem to enjoy their sequestered insanity.
Jackie-O (played with a sultry sickness by a brunette Kimberli Rowley) is the first to unravel as she copes with the sudden news that her brother (John Edgar Barker – who seems fresh from the set of a Ryan Murphy Netflix series) is engaged. "Try to pretend he's not my brother," Jackie says at one point. "That's what I do."
Marty's fiancé Lesley (a fresh faced Caitlin Cremins) arrives arm in arm with her promised husband hoping for a nice “normal” family Thanksgiving. But like one of the characters in the play says “Normal? Well…it’s a little late for that, young man.”
The cast is rounded out by the very likeable Seth Thompson (if Michael Buble was an actor and not a singer, he would be Seth Thompson) as Anthony and stage icon Nicole Halmos as the wickedly maniacal enabler helicopter Mom, Mrs. Pascal.
The thread of this plot is sometimes sheer and the conversations do run in circles as the family speaks its own language to one another, but then it strikes its target with precision and the secrets and lies and dark past of this wealthy WASPY family begins to unravel.
The story aside, it’s the characters the audience will grow in a short time to care about, masterfully presented in layers of complicated neurosis by director Jennifer Clark.
The play becomes quite dark and quite adult very quickly. It's at times uncomfortable and at other times laugh-out-loud funny. However, when the story is at its darkest, the plot at its most tangled and the characters at their most fragile, this fine small cast pulls out some of the richest performances seen on a local stage in quite some time.
The House of Yes is well worth a visit. But trust this reviewer, any sane person would never want to live there. No matter how polished and perfect the black and white checkered floor.
And now I see that our time with one another has ended. Please see our receptionist on your way out to update your insurance information and book your next therapy appointment.
The Cumberland Theatre presents House of Yes, by Wendy McLeod, tonight through May 23. Contact www.cumberlandtheatre.com for tickets and more information.