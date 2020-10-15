Cumberland Theatre presents abbreviated season opener
American Son is real, raw, thought provoking and potentially controversial
It seems an eternity since any live performances have been produced on the stage of the Cumberland Theatre. Shuttered since February, this theatre has been dark as the world around it has changed. But the doors to the theatre open again tonight – for the first time in nearly eight months.
It is not with a happy moneymaking musical about nuns or English nannies that inspired them to open now for a very abbreviated and revised season, but a gripping piece of drama and a small intimate cast in a story that is as timely as the events of the day.
American Son by playwright Christopher Demos-Brown is being presented under extraordinary circumstances for only one weekend – this weekend – and for only five performances. Social distancing and masks are required and seating will not be assigned. The house will not be at full capacity in order to make certain each person who attends is safe and that health and safety measures are followed.
That preface is important to note before the actual review of this story because it emphasizes the desire the Cumberland Theatre had to bring this specific story to the stage at this particular moment in our history. The theatre could have waited, sure, and just opened with Christmas Carol – certain to be a commercial success for them -- later next month. But the artistic directors knew the climate and the times were begging for this modern parable to be told and they felt a responsibility and a calling to tell it. And to tell it immediately.
American Son is as American a story as one gets. It is a work of fiction but the actions and the lives and the dialogue are real, raw, brave, thought provoking and potentially controversial. But in the end, this is a story about love – a mother’s love actually – and the gamut of feelings that rush forward when that love is questioned or tested.
At times, the twists in this play will leave audience members reacting verbally – gasping out loud. You will find yourself leaning forward to wait for whispers in the thick silence and gripping the seat when the dialogue – rich with language that is both street and book smart -- reaches a crescendo of feeling.
Set in a police station waiting room in Miami, the story addresses all the negative stereotypes quickly – from bumper stickers to rap music and baggy pants to a policeman’s penchants for pastries. It gets this imagery out of the way so it can get right to the heart of this story – even if that heart is about to be broken.
Some people who see this show may walk away thinking it is a play about systemic racism – and it is. But is much more layered than that. Others may even see the show as a positive production about the duty of a police officer, since three of the four characters work in law enforcement. And it is that as well. But it is more. It is a simple story – one we hear about time and time again in the news but this time, it has four faces and four points of view and four preconceived notions. There is no villain in this play. There is no hero either. These are four people reacting to one another based on recent horrific events and responding to those events based on their own unique life experiences. A mother waiting for news of her son, a father worried that one stupid decision could keep his kid out of a military academy, a rookie policeman who is dealing with his first drama, and a seasoned non-nonsense lieutenant who has seen the city he serves with his own lens.
These are not the characters audience members may think they are nor played by the actors one might expect. And under the masterful direction of guest director Michael Jerome Johnson, the parts are wonderfully complicated and not played in the same one dimensional way these personalities so often are.
At its heart, American Son is a contemporary family drama. This play begs questions all of us are asking but no one has the answers to. And neither does this play.
With a run time of a little under 90 minutes, each scene peels back another layer on the subject matter at hand and that subject matter changes depending on what characters are on stage. Each dialogue between characters boldly and sometimes blatantly addresses nuances of modern social issues.
A shy and brilliant young man of color is missing. And his mother is in a police station at 4 a.m. waiting news no one is willing to give her on what happened to him and to his car just two short hours before she arrived. And from there, the story unfolds. It may seem a simple premise but it is no where near simple.
As for performances, Krystal Pope commands a stage that her character of Kendra never leaves. While the other three characters – all male – weave in and out of the story and exchange dialogue, her presence is always on that stage. Like a mother would do, she is not going anywhere until she has the news she is seeking – good or bad. Kendra is an influential educated college professor (she even corrects her husband's grammar) and a woman of color and she is well aware that when she is attempting to extract information from the officer on duty, that she is tip toeing on a tight rope.
“No matter how many privileges our son has, the world still looks at him the way it looks at me,” she says at one point. By the time she delivers this line, she has the audience in the palm of her fisted hands and her anguish over her missing son are felt.
Without giving too much of the plot away, the three male actors who share the stage with Pope are Thomas McCarthy, Seth Thompson, and Greg Mays. Each delivers a stellar performance in his own way. It would be actually a spoiler to address in this review which actor plays which part because each one is introduced as part of often unexpected and even vital plot twists.
The set itself is worth noting. Almost a black box effect, there are only three pieces of furniture on the stage. And that furniture for more than the first hour of this play is never used. Resting would be too comfortable and this is not a play about comfort. This is an intimate piece of theatre and an important story for the divisive times in which we are living and experiencing.
At one point, Kendra says “This is called the psychology of humanity!”
The same can be said for this presentation. It is at times an unsettling story that holds a mirror up to its audience. What we see reflecting back is up to each of us.
Emotion drives this story and emotion shall be felt. It is little wonder that after the year we have all just had, the Cumberland Theatre chose this play to be its first out of the dark.