By ANTHONY TAGLIAFERRO
Special to Allegany Magazine
Note: The following review was sent to Allegany Magazine by the Embassy Theatre after a patron saw a preview performance of the musical and submitted a review to the Embassy about the production. It was not written by an Allegany Magazine correspondent or member of our writing staff.
The delightfully strange Little Shop of Horrors has been tickling the funny bones of audiences for nearly 40 years, with adaptations ranging from small art house productions to the silver screen. Little Shop of Horrors is a cult classic because of its vaudevillian characteristics and Motown influenced arrangements.
The story follows a humdrum flower shop clerk, Seymour Krelborn (Nate Hutchings), his lover from afar, Audrey (Cheyenne Kuhrt) and his unusual blood-thirsty plant, Audrey II (Josh Arnold). The pot thickens when the audience is introduced to a downtrodden business owner (Karl Glocker) and a motorcycle riding dentist (Brett Reel). This very tongue-in-cheek science fiction fairytale is as goofy as it is macabre, but it is far from ponderous.
Timothy Bambara and Sawyer Jenkins rose to the occasion and delivered a deliciously humble production with superlative vocals and laugh-out-loud comedy. Audiences will be taken for a stroll through Skid Row, a dilapidated, mythical New York borough, with a huge opening number by the incomparable Doo Wop Girls (Katie Wilson, Denise Adams, Jewelein Stevenson, Whitney O’Haver, Mikayla Dodge). The Doo Wop Girls are easily one of the most memorable aspects of this production. Like the ancient Greek muses of yore, they float in and out of each scene sewing the fabric that ties the story together. In this particular performance, the quintet is flawless from curtain to curtain.
The core characters of the cast hold a lot of weight in a musical as involved as this, and this cast will be sure to knock your stalks off. Hutchings commands the role of Seymour with the same charisma as his film adaptation counterpart. Meek but mighty, Hutchings ad libs frequently throughout the performance with razor sharp comedic timing. Equally as impressive is Kuhrts ability to maintain her vocal range while belting (and squeaking) through a thick New York accent. I would also be remiss if I did not express in resounding fervor, the uncanny performance masterfully executed by Arnold.
Last bud not leaf, the set design and choreography lend to the production flawlessly. The set (Dan Cope, Jerard Puckett, Mike Hartman, Don Llewelyn, Timothy Bambara) blossomed from scene to scene, utilizing the small space to its advantage. There is something portentous in the simplicity of expertly executed set designs that compliment a performance, and this is no exception. Additionally, the choreography (William Clinton Price III) maneuvered around the tight quarters to offer the illusion of a much larger space. These attributes are everything one could desire in such a marvelous production.
The Embassy Theatre’s production of Little Shop of Horrors, running from October 15-24, is a must-see experience; it will have you laughing your cact-tush off.