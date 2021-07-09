ALLEGANY MAGAZINE ONLINE REVIEW:
Cumberland Theatre’s Ring of Fire Celebrates Cash
Highlights and Roots of Legend’s Life Explored in Song
There’s a lot in that tattered guitar case from 1954 to unpack when you attempt to tell the life story of legend, Johnny Cash. Indeed, any part of his life could easily become a stage and screen adaptation. And some of it has been over the years.
There is his longtime friendship with fellow Sun recording artist, Elvis. There’s his courtship with country music royalty, June Carter. There’s his mystique created around his “Man in Black” image to the way he doted on his daughter, Roseanne (“Seven Year Ache”) Cash; and even the fact that he was the godfather to actress Jane Seymour’s Gerber baby twins.
Attempting to tell every facet and detail from the complicated and entangled life story that is that of Johnny Cash is an ambitious project at best. And so is the effort behind the musical, Ring of Fire.
The show opened last night at the Cumberland Theatre under the interpretive direction and dance choreography of stage veteran Danny Durr. If you’re expecting a Johnny Cash “cradle to grave” biography or even a slice of life moment (i.e. Phoenix and Witherspoon in “Walk the Line”) you might be disappointed. But if you’re a Johnny Cash fan or even a fan of traditional country music, well, then … y’all… you’re just gonna be happier than a pig in a puddle after a thunderstorm!
The first act explores the roots of the Cash family – even how the kinfolk came to this country. It goes way back – even to how the name used to be spelled differently. Act One also includes the death of Cash’s brother and how he first met June backstage at the Ryman Auditorium. And then there’s an intermission.
Expecting the second half of Cash’s life to be told in Act Two never comes, however. Act Two feels more like a country music concert with each of the 10 actors featured in this show taking their turn at a Cash classic – from “I Walk the Line” to “Boy Named Sue.” Don’t interpret that as a negative. It’s just the way the musical was mapped out. It’s still a toe tappin’, hand clappin’, sinnin’ on Saturday and churchin’ on Sunday rock-a-billy good time. It could be assumed that by the time the second half rolls around, we all by now are familiar with Johnny Cash and we don’t need to be reminded of the Highwaymen or any of the movies or television shows he appeared in, or his influence even on the life and career of Cumberland’s Joe Maphis.
The Cumberland production seems inspired a bit by elements of well-known icons of pop culture. It’s a cup of Hee Haw, an ounce of American Bandstand, a dash of Broadway’s Big River, and just a sprinkle of Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters and even Saturday Night Live. It’s clear Durr had a vision for this show and that vision is to introduce the music of a legend to a new audience in a re-imagined and vibrant way. I am sure the Cash estate will make a few dollars in royalties from our area as audience members leave this show curious to download the original songs.
This is an entertaining hootenanny hoe-down from another remarkable set design by Rhett Wolford to the fringe and denim and cowboy boot cladded cast designed by Jennifer Clark. Part redneck honky tonk, part dive-bar, part Man-Cave, audience members will swear they smell spilled beer and peanut shells. Think Coyote Ugly meets Pump Boys and Dinettes.
As far as performance highlights from Ring of Fire, they include: Allie Tamburello on solo guitar and her sweet musical eulogy; Alexandra Shephard is ready to be the next Carrie Underwood; the wild eyed and even wild haired Adam Marino behind the microphone with his “King” hip swivels; The reincarnated Ray Bolger that is Shane Lynn delivering a smile inducing “Delia;” Mikayla Dodge and her adorable and impressive yodel tribute to Minnie Pearl -- price tag on the hat and all; and anything performed by Kai B. White – White has a stage presence that is not to be missed. Someone please cast her in Dreamgirls…and soon. I would pay top dollar to hear her sing “And I Am Telling You.”
The very ample and energetic cast also includes Matthew Clark (who is fun to watch in anything he does); Hayden Kline (who proves you can go from “Teen Angel” to Tennessee); Thomas-Matthew Shands (who engages his entire body when he dances); and Lillia Rose (Google Piper Perabo). It should also be noted that when the entire ensemble performs a number together, there are some harmonies here that will remind audience members that the Cumberland Theatre is in fact located in a converted church.
And can I take a moment to applaud the five piece live band? Under the musical direction of Chris McCabe, the band's performance is worthy of a lengthy review all its own. Through a nearly 45 song set that spans more than 50 years, each musician – Shawn Zimmerman, Wesley Mason, Jim Roderick, and Noah Logsdon -- is extremely gifted. Let me just say when I’m ready to finally launch my second act career as a country music superstar, I know who I’m taking on the road with me!
If there is any criticism at all that could be found from the Cumberland Theatre version of Ring of Fire it could be that the order in Act Two seems a bit confusing and at times jarring. Ten minutes after the intermission, Johnny Cash’s death is announced and acknowledged in song. And then the show continues for about 12 more numbers. Perhaps the writer or maybe even the director of this show wanted to end the musical on a high note – one of celebration and not commiseration. If that is the case than it becomes quite the fitting tribute.
All in all, the Cumberland Theatre’s version of Ring of Fire is a highly entertaining evening of song and dance that spotlights some of the best performing abilities of 15 of our area’s brightest performers. It's a "Little Bit Country, a Little Bit Rock-n-Roll and a little bit Chorus Line." There’s never a dull or lagging moment in the entire production.
Cash himself died at the age of 71 in 2003.
As he once sang:
“I'll find a place to rest my spirit if I can
Perhaps I may become a highwayman again
Or I may simply be a single drop of rain
But I will remain
And I'll be back again, and again and again and again and again and again and again…”
Prophetic words, indeed.
Made possible by a sponsorship from David and Betty Jo Gehauf, Ring of Fire runs tonight through July 18th at the Cumberland Theatre. For tickets visit www.cumberlandtheatre.com. Y’all come back now, ya’ hear?