This production starts off at a steady pace. The simple set created by Rhett Wolford, shows off a rustic looking American flag framed by old plantation style greek columns. This gives a sense of a historical- institutional framework. This really sets the stage to what is about to happen. And a lot does indeed happen.
The actors are in precision as if you are watching a military parade go by.
I serendipitously ran into director, Nicole Mattis about an hour before the show. I asked her what message or statement she wanted to relay as director about this play that was written in 1989. The film version was released in 1992.
She immediately responded, “What is truth?”
When the play was written, it addressed the hierarchy of the military and how institutional and cultural power can try to determine what is true.
“Today, the truth is being challenged. Who determines what is true? This play questions that and it applies to today.”
The whole ensemble was strong and in sync. As an audience member, I could feel military precision. Not only in the acting but also in the changing of the set, in moving from one scene to the next and even in the background, hearing the sound of men calling in response makes you think you really are near a military base.
With a strong performance by Seth Thompson as LT. J.G. Daniel Kaffee, you see a transformation take place as the play moves on. As a white man born into privilege Lt. Kaffee begins to realize he is in the midst of the institutional quagmire that is trying to control the outcome of the case. Seth starts off humorous and a bit detached. He then begins to see how he can bring truth to the situation. His acting carries the arc of this character with a straightforward strength that climaxes near the end when he shouts out, “I want the truth!”
Kimberli Rowley plays Lt. Comdr. Joanne Galloway. I appreciated her awareness in understanding her character’s place in this story. She is subtle and straight forward. I think as a woman, Kimberli understands the role women have to play in a male dominated culture. Her character is smart and strong. And she is totally aware she has to respond within a certain expected role as a woman. Lt. Galloway pushes back again and again, speaking her truth. Kimberli acts this out with a no nonsense approach. She is fierce, direct and tender in getting her character to be seen, heard and appreciated.
Bill Dennison as Lt. Sam Weinburg is simply charming. His character has the opportunity to bring in humor into an otherwise heavy play. Bill does it with grace and a light heart.
Ken Griggs as Lt. Col. Nathan Jessup is the epitome of white male privilege. His character is as toxic as ever. Mr. Griggs is strong and a bit nasty at times. Fulfilling his role as a leader in an old hierarchy that likes to determine what is what. He explodes his true nature when he delivers what has become a classic quote from this production. “You can’t handle the truth!”
John Anthony as Lance Corporal Harold Dawson and Jace Courrier as Pfc. Louden Downey, perform their roles with an intense balance of institutional strength, machismo and human sensitivity. Both characters are cogs in the wheel of the military industry. They are trained to do what they are told. Unfortunately, they are not rewarded for their blind loyalty.
And Josh Rosenzweig as Pfc William Santiago, was a sensitive presence. He isn't on stage much, yet he is strong. He isn’t a victim though he has been victimized. He is portrayed by other characters in the play as a “weak link”, but his few lines and his energy show us that he is a man that knows his environment is toxic and perhaps deadly. Kudos to Josh.
Each actor was strong and present. Each actor held their own in this play. I think it had a lot to do with what the director brought into the rehearsals. The military consultants, Sgt. Daniel Records, U.S. marine Corp and Col. (ret) Ken Griggs, U.S. Army brought the whole cast into hold the energy, the physical manners and the voice projections of that hierarchy the military carries. There is a sense of realism and strength needed to represent the environment that matches the whole experience.
The choice to do a play that is famous for its actors and a few certain scenes was brave. This brave decision has paid off. The message was successful and this whole cast was stellar. This play held its own. And, I might add, that this particular production could be re-titled; “A Few Good Men … and Women.”
It bears the question of not only “What is true” but what is actually “real.” For me, this production shows that we need to be more engaged to create a larger truth as a community, a culture and a country.
The Cumberland Theatre production of A Few Good Men runs through September 17. For reservations or more information, visit www.cumberlandtheatre.com