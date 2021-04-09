Allegany Magazine Online Review: Cumberland Theatre’s The Great Gatsby
This intimate Gatsby entertains with “illusions” of grandeur
After attending The Great Gatsby at the Cumberland Theatre Thursday night, I did something I rarely do. I talked to the director. If I can help it, I try not to do this. I will at times congratulate an actor or shake the hand of a stage manager, but I try not to discuss my observations with the principle interpreter of the work I have seen. I do this because I am afraid the director may attempt to sway my opinion.
But last night I did. I stopped and had a chat with Jennifer Clark, the woman behind the direction of this version of the oft staged and filmed Gatsby. I told her I found this production more intimate than I was expecting. Maybe it was the Redford movie with the green lights and the yellow car or maybe it was the DeCaprio version with the mash-up of modern songs mixed with old smokey blues, but I was not sure what to expect walking into this much anticipated play. This was, after all, the first local production to be shelved because of COVID an entire year ago. I asked if the script or the pandemic called for a much tighter and character driven production and Clark said the script mostly, but I think she is being modest.
What Clark has crafted here is a very personal telling of an exceptionally large story. Many of us may know the fate of the fictional celebrity Jay Gatsby and his lavish parties and opulent surroundings. We may have even read the F. Scott Fitzgerald book in high school. We may know the stories of Daisy and Nick and Myrtle and Tom and the ill-fated George. We may be all too familiar with its expose on fame and its cautionary tale of wealth and greed and lust – and probably the other four deadly sins that are alluded to in this story.
But what may not be familiar really is the heart of these characters. Indeed, this smaller cast (unless it is a party scene there is never more than four people on stage at any given time), lends itself to the “illusions of grandeur” that Fitzgerald intends and brings to three-dimensional life the characters that drive this compelling story forward for two riveting hours. Without the flash and distraction of dancers suspended on silk ribbons, we get to really see these characters for who they really are.
Even the title character here is not the stereotypical blonde Adonis playboy of most versions. In the personage of Cory Asinofsky, this Gatsby is more layered; he is more fractured, more vulnerable, more broken, hungrier and more hurt. We can understand under Asinofsky’s Gatsby a man who would buy a house and host big parties only to rile the married woman for whom he has pined for five years. This Gatsby is eager to please and impress -- he wears a pink suit just because Daisy requests it -- and yet here we get a glimpse of a man who just wants to be heard and to be loved. Asinofsky also presents a seemingly younger and leaner version which makes the finale of this show even more tragic.
Ashley Snow’s Jordan Baker is a firecracker, serving as a bookend of sorts between characters – the Greek chorus who catches the other players up on the story they and the audience may not know. In the show, Tom Buchanan is described as “hulky” and John Edgar Barker brings that quality to the stage – throwing around the weight of his character with a snarly charm. He even brings a dash of sympathy to the role.
Jen Ayer Drake’s Daisy is probably the most complicated and in the wrong hands could be a sad bystander or even a pitiful victim. But Drake has reached deep for Daisy and has drawn out a woman who is at times both weak and aggressive, decisive and confused, hardened and softened by her past and present and scared to death of her future. She craves attention, she wants to be a free spirit who guzzles gin and takes over the singer’s microphone at a party. But she is also a new mother who loves the lifestyle her husband has provided. Since this play takes place in 1922, the condition for which Daisy suffers has not yet been diagnosed or even discovered. The Daisy of this production could be the topic of a thesis paper for a college Psychology class.
As for other performances, Sean Besecker as George is masterful and solid. But even his morality eventually snaps. Kimberli Rowley (the CT’s co-artistic director) as his wife and Tom’s mistress, Myrtle, is sweet and sad.
And certainly not to go unnoticed, Marty Jellison in the role of Nick Caraway – who also serves as the story’s narrator – provides his own complexity to a character that may seem at first an innocent hayseed who gets caught up in a plot way over his head. And yet, in this interpretation, it is hinted that perhaps Caraway has secrets too and that his own attractions that dare not speak their name is what drives him back to the Gatsby estate. Otherwise, any man with respectable virtue would have gotten the heck out of this hot mess of debuachery after chapter two.
Other members of the cast include Morganne Chu, Ebony Gennes, Emily Haworth, Hayden Kline, Connor McCabe, Wyatt Neff, Brielle Windle, and Kevin Shreve.
There are some strange and awkward moments in this production, however -- the Carly Rae Jepsen number for instance. And there is an unintended bit of comedy from Jellison in which he delivers a monologue about how much he adored Gatsby while gingerly stepping over his body which appears a mild inconvenience for Nick’s "big moment." But there are also some clever “easter eggs” if you will -- it did not go unnoticed, for instance, when an actor delivered the line “She has been in love with him The Last Five Years,” emphasizing the last three words which also happened to be the name of the play that opened the 33rd season of the theatre just last month.
And yes, for a moment, let us talk about the big sequined, fringe wearing, brass and polished elephant in the room – the set includes a pool – an actual water filled pool – built in the front of the stage – and yes, guests of the Gatsby house do swim in it and the final scene does take place in it. How set and lighting designer (and Cumberland Theatre co-artistic director) Rhett Wolford manages to raise the bar with every single new design he brings to life at this venue is beyond comprehension but this time he managed to build a very elegant swimming pool for the great Gatsby.
All in all, an evening spent in the Cumberland Theatre Thursday night was not at all what I expected but quite enlightening and entertaining and long overdue just the same. There was singing and dancing, and shocking side conversations, confessions uttered, gossip exchanged, alchohol flowing in crystal carafes, swing music playing, love affairs started and ended, and a big dramatic ending to the evening in the deep end of a pool. It is just the kind of party Gatsby himself would have thrown.
The Cumberland Theatre presents The Great Gatsby tonight through April 18. In accordance with COVID-19 state regulations, masks are required for all patrons and temperature checks are being conducted at the door. The CT staff also reserves the right to alter ticket reservations to accommodate social distancing. For more information, visit www.cumberlandtheatre.com.