When Billy Shakespeare said, “The play’s the thing”, he must have been thinking about “Our Town”. I realize his quote came years before the 1938 Pulitzer Prize winning play was first performed. But “Our Town” is our play. It is an American heirloom. It is like that shoe box full of old pictures of forgotten relatives. You take it out of the closet every few years just to marvel, wonder, and reminisce.
Most people probably had to read it in high school. Some gave a whack at analyzing it in an essay. Others might have even been a townsperson in some production. Besides teaching it for 30 years, I am connected to it because it was the first show I ever directed. I even directed it a second time in 1996 for Stage Left Theater. We all have some connection to this work – which remains as inspiring, challenging, and heart-rending as it did some 80 years ago.
The Embassy Theatre and Acting Out For Good team up to produce a version that is true to the author, Thornton Wilder, and his vision. The script calls for very little scenery, few props, and a heavy heap of imagination. For those reasons, every night somewhere on this planet, the characters of George and Emily fall in love. They climb step ladders to symbolize the upstairs of their houses. And dead people talk to each other in the cemetery.
The all knowing and omniscient Stage Manger guides us through the play and details the events, both past and future. “This is the way we were in our growing up, and in our marrying, in our living….and in our dying”. Act One is called, “The Daily Life”. Act Two is entitled, “Love and Marriage”. Act Three is not named, but reminds us that a Final Act awaits us all.
Under the moving direction of Dana Bridges, the actors tackle this difficult performance piece with ease and confidence. Many moments shine and are handled with love and respect – just like looking at those old photographs from the shoe box. They give a charming tribute to this theatrical slice of Americana.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a vibrant presence as the Stage Manager. Her easy flow of the details keeps the audience interested. She has a natural and affable delivery in the role usually cast by a male actor.
The two sets of parents that are central to the play are perfectly cast. Linda Julien is a kindly and doting Mrs. Gibbs. Likewise, as Dr. Gibbs, George Brown shows good bedside manner as he has an awkward talk with his son around the kitchen table.
Luann Lancaster gets another chance to excel onstage in her characterization of Mrs. Webb. She is both warm and endearing but sharp and strict as the harried housewife/mother of the time. Brian Tucker’s Mr. Webb brings some comedic relief and a sense of humor. He is simply awesome at the wedding scene , mirroring the giving away of your daughter that every father experiences.
The roles of Emily Webb and George Gibbs are two coveted parts for young people in theater. The characters are the focus throughout the show and both must “grow up” as the play progresses. Both have the task of starting out as immature adolescents, growing into high school sweethearts, becoming young adults at the wedding, and finally, experiencing a cathartic understanding of life by play’s end.
Abby McLaughlin’s Emily sparkles as she transforms from fussy schoolgirl to smitten teenager. This continues as she enters adulthood and comes to fruition in the cemetery scene. Yes, keep some tissues handy!!
Playing George Gibbs is Brett Reel. He really displays a spectrum of emotions, alternating between an exuberant teen wanting to play baseball to that uneasy first date at the local soda fountain. The give and take of both actors in that scene brings a smile to your face.
Supporting roles include Justice Courrier as a deeply troubled choir director Simon Stimson; Lily Riley as a lively little sister Rebecca Gibbs; Danise Whitlock as a gossipy church lady Mrs. Soames; and Colin Vogtman as the tragically unfortunate Wally Webb.
Other cast members include Jacob Tabb, Tyler Gilks, Lillian McKenzie, Reilee Beeman, and Matt Armentrout.
Director Dana Bridges dedicates the show to her fiancee David Knotts who passed away in January of 2020. Her program comment states, “The show not only honors David but highlights the shortness of life and how we should appreciate every moment with our loved ones.”
At show’s end, Emily laments, “Do any human beings ever realize life while they live it….every, every minute?” No, Emily, they never do. But spending a few hours with you and Thornton Wilder reminds us that we should at least try.
Performances of Our Town continue at the Embassy Theatre in Cumberland this weekend, with showtimes at 8 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or by calling 240-362-7183.