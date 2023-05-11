ALLEGANY MAGAZINE ONLINE EXCLUSIVE REVIEW
EMBASSY THEATRE: NEXT TO NORMAL
"A kaliedoscope of memories, reflections, fears and feelings"
When I learned that the theatrical company Acting Out For Good planned to stage the 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner for Drama “Next to Normal” on the Embassy stage, I wondered – again – how the story of a disintegrating manic-depressive mother and the family she loves and damages would fit the form of a musical.
Very well, it turns out.
This is not a musical in the classical sense. There are no catchy tunes to carry away and no full-stage choral revues. The show is a kaliedoscope of memories, reflections, fears and feelings that cannot be contained in dialogue but burst out in arias like screams. Rage and frustration pace through recitatives. Conversations are contrapuntal expositions of thoughts behind the words. Even the finale is inconclusive; self-convicting hope and, perhaps, a leap of faith.
There truly are no small parts, or small voices, in this show. Despite much of the production consisting of solo vocalizations, the cast filled created characters with nuanced humanity whose exchanges projected love and caring alongside all the other big feelings. The drama progresses through Diana’s growing alienation and sense of fragmentation; her fear that recognizing the events that triggered her illness will prove unendurable. Her husband, Dan, clings to hope of improvement despite mounting evidence to the contrary but finds his determination to be supportive is wobbling from exhaustion. Gabe, their son, is a teenage whiplash between leaving home and clingy neediness. Their daughter, Natalie, simultaneously craves recognition from her mother and fears turning into her. Natalie’s boyfriend Henry reveals a wealth of strength and understanding under a superficial stoner façade, and Dr. Madden speaks for the voice of reason – with a few abrupt transformations to rock star persona.
Acting Out producer Mark Ashby noted the first time Acting Out tried to stage Next to Normal, the COVID shutdowns intervened, although a version was performed at the Keyser High school in 2021. For 2023, we were able to reassemble most of that full cast and creative team.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and so according to an Embassy Theatre press release "our purpose in staging this show is to shine a light on the struggles that so many people with mental illness experience on a daily basis, so that we can work toward ending the stigma surrounding this issue and encourage dialogue and understanding."
Director Jaiden Courrier claims that returning to Next to Normal has been a unique and special experience. “Working on this wonderfully poignant show has given me new insights, which is a testament to the depth that this show offers. Pain, sorrow, joy, and hope are all innate to the human experience, and the soul of Next to Normal exists in the acceptance of these most human emotions.”
Next to Normal will run May 11 – 21 with shows at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2 PM. Tickets are $20 and $18 seniors and students, available at the box office of the Embassy Theatre, 49 Baltimore St. in Cumberland, before the shows or online at Eventbrite.com.
Produced by Arrangement with Music Theatre International, Inc. Sponsored by Lost Mountain BBQ of Cumberland and Romney. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Maryland chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).