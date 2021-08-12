ALLEGANY MAGAZINE ONLINE REVIEW: Embassy Theatre’s “All My Sons”
Miller’s characters have important things to say and waste no time.
Arthur Miller was born in Manhattan, NY in 1915. His adolescent life was comparatively comfortable until the family garment business failed during the Great Depression. Miller’s first professional play, The Man Who Had All the Luck, was an opening night failure. Miller vowed that if there was ever a repeat debacle, he would quit writing altogether. Two years later Miller had his first successful play on Broadway, All My Sons. Other Miller classics followed including Death of a Salesman, The Crucible, and A View from the Bridge.
All My Sons is based on a true story, a World War II tragedy in three acts set in Ohio, August, late 1940s. During WWII Joe Keller and Steve Deever built airplane engines. When defective parts were discovered and the reality of bankruptcy versus lives was confronted, Joe’s unethical high-risk taking won out and the defects were shipped, which killed pilots. Bothwere incarcerated but somehow Joe shifted all the blame to Steve and was exonerated, free to make a lot of money. Entitled, Joe convinced himself that his egregious decision was justified because it was in the best interest of his family’s monetary needs.
The Embassy Theatre provides an intimate space for All My Sons. The “America’s backyard” atmosphere invites the audience to participate in crafting Joe’s final judgment. Allow yourself time to settle-in because Miller’s characters have important things to say and waste no time. The dialogues are so well written that although we never venture beyond the fence, this play is action packed!
Director Denise Adams has done an excellent job of casting and developing a diverse, supportive, ten-part, ensemble. Denise is an “actor’s director”.
Kevin Shreve confidently establishes his Joe Keller as the pater familias forcefully defending challenges to his reputation and taking the posture that he is innocent of all wrongdoing. Nicole Halmos is always up to the challenge of a demanding role. As Kate Keller she is a devoted mate blessed with maternal hope while simultaneously an obsessive and unsympathetic woman trapped in a web of superstitious behaviors.
Colin Vogtman plays Bert, a neighborhood boy who reports to Joe, and seems to have a prophetic infatuation for the word “jail”.
Timothy Bambara is Dr. Jim Bayliss the consummate country philosopher. He is a friend of the family and has the privilege of offering peaceful reflections on their unhealthy chaos. Emily Haworth is Sue Baylis and is married to the doctor. Likewise, a friend of the family, Sue has a resentful confrontation with Ann about Chris.
Jesse Puffenberger is Frank Lubey, the quirky keeper of horoscopes who enthusiastically explains the significance of Larry’s “favorable” day. Whitney O’Haver as Lydia Lubey is married to Frank and has three children. She is an amateur “fashionista”, and her appearance provides a much-needed cheerful air to several moments of the play.
Katie Wilson plays Ann Deever, the catalytic seeker of peace. The war may have ended years ago but the minute “Annie” makes her entrance the energy shifts direction to the final battle. To be sure, there is a confidence that the truth will come to light with no regard for the cost of casualties. Brendon Eric McCabe is George Deever who arrives in the 11th hour seeking justice for his father Steve and a confession from Joe. McCabe convincingly refreshes the stage energy and goes head-to-head with the Kellers until Kate calmly dotes on him.
Justice Courrier shows us an impressive range of emotions in his portrayal of Chris Keller. From the start it is clear that he idolizes his father and has a blind spot for his transgressions. But as he matures through the play and revelations are made the tragedy is all consuming and Courrier artfully takes Chris to the other end of the love-hate spectrum.
I really like this play! Whether you are an experienced theater goer or first-timer I say give it a shot.
The Embassy Theatre presents Arthur Miller’s classic “All My Sons” now through 22, 2021. Tickets are available by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/all-my-sons-a-play-by-arthur-miller-tickets