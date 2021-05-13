Allegany Magazine Online Review: Embassy Theatre’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
Production tackles the complexities of human behavior and the dated treatment of mental health
One Flew East and one flew West
And one flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest
Most people are not familiar with those lines from a children’s poem but do know the 1975 movie, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” The Jack Nicholson vehicle went on to sweep the five major Academy Awards that year.
Many are also probably unaware that before the movie, it was a Broadway play written by Dale Wasserman in 1963 and was based on a 1962 novel by Ken Kesey. The novel itself has been banned in several school districts and deemed inappropriate for high school students.
The Embassy Theatre on the downtown Cumberland Mall tackles the complexities of human behavior and the dated treatment of mental health in the 1960s for their 2nd production of the 2021 season.
In case you missed the movie or never read the book, the story involves the larger than life Randle Patrick McMurphy (Brian Tucker) who contrives to be committed to a psychiatric hospital to avoid a prison sentence on a work farm. Once incarcerated in the institution, the cost of his decision becomes apparent when he finds himself in direct conflict with Nurse Ratched (Danise Whitlock). The lives of the patients and staff in the ward are forever changed as they are caught in the tug of war between these two strong willed characters.
The story also centers around the experience of Chief Bromden (Kevin Shreve), a Native American who appears to be unable to speak or hear. Shreve does an outstanding job at switching between his slow, dull presentation in the ward and his emotional, introspective conversations with his father. He allows us into his reveries and becomes “big” in the process.
The drab set painted in institutional green and gray adds to the depressing atmosphere. Also, the cast employs character costumes of pajamas, robes, t-shirts and slippers to complete the picture. With annoying interruptions by the staff, intercom, and music, it is no wonder this is a cuckoo’s nest!
Brian Tucker plays the gregarious McMurphy in an animated, big, and unabashed style. He has an unflagging energy and enthusiasm that make his reversals in Act II all the more powerful. He commands your attention from the moment he practically leaps onto the stage at the beginning until he is wheeled out at the end. Tucker becomes that cool kid that everyone likes and wants for a friend. To put it simply – Brian was awesome!!
Playing the most hated character in “Cuckoo’s Nest” is Danise Whitlock as Nurse Ratched. Whitlock is cool, calm, and icy cold. She has a veiled meanness but shines brightly in a very emotional confrontation near play’s end.
George Brown portrays a button down and professional Dr. Spivey – until McMurphy gets him to open up. Michael Bambara is good as a reserved and oppressed Harding. Likewise, as Billy Babbit, Sawyer Jenkins masters the stutter and shyness of his character.
Lots of kudos to the spirited cast including Karl Glocker, Matt Armentrout, Tim Bambara, Sam Seek, Carrie Wolford, Ryan Marvin, Hayden Davis and Jerard Puckett. They add all types of nuances to their characters including nervous twitches, bad hair styles, vacant stares, nervous leg movements, and even immobile statue like poses. A special applause to Whitney O’Haver and Tawney Jenkins as the sexy good-time girls!
The production is directed by Timothy Bambara with assistant direction/fight choreography by Caitlin Weems. Bambara makes it clear in his Director’s Note that mental illness and addiction are not funny. The play is meant to not only entertain, but bring awareness to those who are suffering from these afflictions.
As we move on from this pandemic, covid protocols are still being followed and CDC guidelines remain in place at The Embassy Theatre. President Biden's mantra of wanting to "put shots in arms" is echoed by The Embassy of wanting to put "patrons in seats" and "actors back on stage". Hopefully, we can all fly over and fly past this year long cuckoo's nest.
Performances continue May 14,15,21,22 at 8pm and May 16,23 at 2pm. Tickets are available at the door or by calling 240-362-7183. Reservations are also available at eventbrite.com.