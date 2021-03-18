The Action Just Doesn't Run...it Gallops
“See How They Run” is what The Embassy Theatre is hoping that patrons and lovers of live theater will do for the next two weekends by coming to their production. After covid and quarantines, the local theater in downtown Cumberland opens an ambitious season of eight shows that will, hopefully, continue through December.
“I’ve played in too many plays where characters have done this sort of thing and something has always gone wrong”. This prophetic line from “See How They Run” foreshadows the action in this classic British farce. In fact, it sets the stage for the storm after the calm.
With a farce, the action doesn’t just run across the stage – it practically gallops. All of the comedic elements of British farce are present with silly humor, doors slamming, mistaken identity, half dressed characters, quick entrances, faster exits, flawless timing, and physical agility.
A brief summary of the madcap madness would read: In 1947, in a parsonage in England, a small-town vicar named Lionel Toop (Marty Jellison) deals with both his Americanized, ex-actress wife Penelope (Katie Wilson) and the scorn of the town busybody, Miss Skillon (LuAnn Lancaster), who is upset at Penelope for various reasons.
When Lionel leaves the house for the evening, Clive, (Justice Courrier), an American GI friend of Penelope, arrives unexpectedly to catch up on old times. They make plans to go out. Since Clive can’t be seen out of uniform, he disguises himself in one of the vicar’s suits.
This leads to several cases of mistaken identity when Penelope’s uncle (Adam Swayne),the Bishop of Lax arrives. A search for a communist spy (Stephen Gumtz) takes place in and around the house, while Ida the maid (Ruth Jellison) desperately tries to keep everything from descending into chaos...or adds to it.
Put another clergy into the mix (is that 3...or 4)in the form of Tim Bambara and things might be termed “complcated”. Not until Sergeant Towers (Matt Armentrout)appears at play’s end is there a semblance of understanding and order.
Congratulations to director Mark Ashby for not only producing a tight show, but also keeping it together from last year. Hats off to the cast as well. The Dress Rehearsal I saw on Monday could have been Opening Night.
Luann Lancaster not only opens the show, she practically steals it. As the nosy spinster Miss Skillion, her reactions, gestures, and physical comedy are spot on. If you saw her dramatic turn as Amanda in “The Glass Menagerie”, be prepared to see a totally different character!
Making her debut appearance on the local stage is newcomer Katie Wilson – and what a performance it is! She is perfect as the vivacious and free spirited Penelope, wife of Rev. Toop. Her grace and charm are mesmerizing as she flits around the stage.
Husband and wife team of Marty and Ruth Jellison are great foils (onstage, at least) as Rev. Toop and the cockney maid Ida. Both carry good English accents and dialects with ease. Marty’s vicar begins as the prim and somewhat proper member of the clergy that he should be. However, his character soon sinks to more violent actions as he chases around stage. Ruth is stoic and droll as the maid – but still has a flirtatious eye and love struck manner that is difficult to hide.
Many local stage veterans capably complete the cast and their experience shows. Justice Courrier is both dashing and devilish as the good looking unexpected friend from the past. Likewise, Adam Swayne as the Bishop is equal parts confused and bemused. Both Tim Bambara and Stephen Gumtz can always be counted on for great characterizations and stage presence.
As the dim witted Sgt. Towers, Matt Armentrout again shines in a supporting role. Order is finally established, trousers recovered, and dignity restored. His character epitomizes, “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs...”
Performances continue March 19, 20, 26, 27 at 8 pm and March 21 and 28 at 2 pm. Proper Covid-19 mandates are being followed with social distancing and masks required.