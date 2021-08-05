“ Moonlight and Magnolias”, by Ron Hutchinson, gets “locked in” at The Cumberland Theatre for the next two weekends and not for 5 days (as is explained later in my review).
The hilarious “almost” true story revolves around the making of the classic film, “Gone With the Wind” . The movie was going to be a sure fire hit in the late 1930’s. Based on the novel by Margaret Mitchell, a funny thing happened on the way to production – according to legend.
It seems like producer David O. Selznick (Sam Little) has fired the original director and called in replacement director Victor Fleming (Seth Thompson) from his duties on “The Wizard of Oz”.
New screenwriter Ben Hecht (Bill Dennison) needs to knock out the movie script – even though he has never read the 1,000 page book.With only five days to complete this Herculean task, Selznick quarantines them (aha!!) in the office on a diet of bananas and peanuts. The film version is tackled with Fleming and Selznick acting out the novel – while playing various characters – to the bewilderment of Hecht but to the delight of the audience.If this sounds like a recipe for laughs, fun, and merriment, you are absolutely right! The trio of actors span the spectrum of humor from sophomoric to the Three Stooges.
Director Kimberli Rowley has created a zany adventure of frantic energy with chaos on the brink of breaking out any minute.The play will be especially entertaining to people “of a certain age” who are familiar with the book, movie, Rhett Butler, Scarlett O’Hara and other references to that time period and to the film itself.
Unfortunately, those people are like me and belong to a group of dinosaurs who still exist. If you don’t believe me, stop 10 people on the street under the age of 35 and ask them what movie has the line, “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn”. After the blank stare, chalk up another in the "no column."
Sam Little captures the enthusiasm and passion of the studio executive, David O. Selznick. Even though frenzied and frazzled by the chore in front of him, he still makes a lovely and memorable Scarlett O’Hara. Little shows a desperate and persuasive nature along with his talent of talking into three telephones at the same time! He teams with the other males in putting many more slaps in slapstick.
The at-times groggy director Victor Fleming is portrayed by Seth Thompson. He is happy to have escaped Munchkin Land and presents a suave and cool character. As Fleming, Thompson has several fiery and emotional moments (but what do you expect from a character who allegedly slugged Judy Garland?) He shines by playing Butterfly McQueen’s character of Prissy and might be cast in the role if there is ever a remake!
Bill Dennison returns to Cumberland in the role of the script doctor Hecht who has a reputation for the right prescription in fixing up an ailing script. Dennison is both edgy and cynical as the character with high moral standards. He wants a movie that will make “America look at its ugly mug in the mirror” with its racism and bigotry. As he watches the script plot unfold with amusement (and horror), we watch Dennison the same way!
Called “a cameo appearance” in a press release, Kimberli Rowley is anything but as the harried and beleaguered secretary to Mr. Selznick, Miss Poppenghul. She is the perfect obedient, brown nose, kiss-up to her “Yes Sir” boss. And yes, she does know how to lock a door, buy peanuts, or hold phone calls as well.
“Moonlight and Magnolias” is an entertaining trip to the mythical world of Tinsel Town during a bygone era. However, through the comedy and mayhem, there are serious references to society and cultural concerns. One is how being Jewish in the 1930’s Hollywood was perceived. Another is the perception of slavery during The Civil War. Others deal with the Nazis coming to power, membership in Country Clubs, and how some romance “The Old South”.
Hopefully, one day these and other prejudices will also be, “gone with the wind”
Performances run August 5-15 with weekend performances at 8pm and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Tickets and reservations are available by calling 301-759-4990 or visiting the Cumberland Theatre website.
- By TOM VALENTINE Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
