ALLEGANY MAGAZINE ONLINE REVIEW: THE CUMBERLAND THEATRE’S ‘ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE’
“Light, funny, sweet, and doesn’t take itself too seriously… much like the drink that inspired the song that inspired this show.”
Music icon Jimmy Buffet once said “I sell escapism.”
And so it is more than appropriate that the “big summer production” at the Cumberland Theatre opening tonight and running through July 23rd is Escape to Margaritaville, an ambitious musical that uses the biggest Buffet hits to tell and sell a simple story.
Escape to Margaritaville is what is known in the biz as a “Jukebox Musical” – where familiar tunes are strung together in an order to create a soundtrack to an actual plot. We’ve seen it done in award winning shows like Mama Mia where the music of Abba was used. There have since been musicals mounted based on tunes by Carole King, Tina Turner, Neil Diamond, Cher, and even a new musical with the hits of Britney Spears. Britney Spears, people! So naturally, a laid back production with all the familiar Parrothead classics seemed a no-brainer.
It should be noted this show has a great Frostburg State University connection. The book was co-written by FSU alum Gregory Garcia – who is responsible for the TV shows Yes, Dear and My Name is Earl. Not to mention the director of this show is Bill Dennison whose stage credits while a student at Frostburg included A Christmas Carol and Bent.
For starters, it should be emphatically stated that this show is pure escapism. It likes to ride the see saw between reality and fantasy and stretches the imagination and artistic license and what is called suspension of disbelief for live theatre just a touch. In other words, this ain’t Shakespeare, folks. It’s not Tennessee Williams, Mamet, or Ibsen either. Please don’t come expecting literary gold. In fact, at times the storyline seems to have no real identification whatsoever. Is it a romantic comedy? Is it an adventure? Is it Romancing the Stone or Joe Versus the Volcano? Is it Hairspray or Beach Blanket Bingo? Who knows! It doesn’t even know. One too many margaritas will have you questioning your identity too, if you think about it.
It seems the writers here are big fans of 70’s television. At times the very thin plot is reminiscent of Love Boat with a touch of Fantasy Island, a little Carol Burnett, and some Laugh-In thrown in. But hey, those shows stayed on the air for years so what do I know? The jokes and puns are somewhat predictable, the punchlines often feel like something read off a bumper sticker or a bathroom wall, there are way too many references to Viagra, and Act Two throws in everything but the kitchen sink and a ballet number. Seriously, who would have thought a musical based on Jimmy Buffet’s greatest hits could incorporate jazz and tap?
But what makes this musical so much fun, so irresistible, so smile inducing, and so worth seeing are two things. One is the familiar seasonal songs that have been the soundtrack to our summers for the last 45 years.
All the hits are here and played by an amazing live band. Jeff Wine, Nick Dennison, Mark Kowalski, Laura Godfrey, Daniel Hicks, and Alex Kowalski need to come up with a name and go on the road together – performing at barbecues and luaus statewide!
Besides, who can’t be in a good mood when a steel drum is playing “Cheeseburger in Paradise?” Audience members will find themselves singing along to many of the numbers – including a few obscure album cuts and covers that many may have forgotten are Buffet songs!
The second thing that makes this show so strong and breezy is the combined talents of a very likeable and energetic cast. The folks on stage create a show that is absolutely charming and whimsical, despite some of the ridiculousness that lingers from the script. Dennison has assembled a cast that is truly fun to watch. It’s a big cast that moves a lot. With dance sequences directed by Kimberli Rowley, it’s impossible to keep an eye on just one actor performing. It’s akin to attempting to keep track of a disco dance floor placed on a moving 45 record. If you even know what a 45 was, you will love this show.
Performance highlights include Patrick O'Konis as Tully, our hero in male Daisy Duke shorts. He is part Ryan Reynolds and part Burt Reynolds with the matinee idol appearance of both. Josh Ruppenkamp as Tulley’s sidekick Brick will just by his very existence on stage remind audience members at some point that recreational cannabis is now legal in Maryland. Emily Flack as Rachel is a breath of fresh air serving us equal parts Annette Funicello and Amy Adams. Tori Weaver as Rachel’s best friend Tammy is a perky bundle of enthusiasm. But then again, have you ever met a Tammy who wasn’t?
Mikey Virts as the nearly octogenarian and perpetual – shall we say – libidinous J.D. is comedy gold. Krystal Pope as Marley, the object of J.D.’s affection is clearly the heir apparent to Angela Bassett. Sign Pope up for the lead when someone finally produces “How Marley Got Her Groove Back” inspired by the 80s hits of Vanessa Williams.
The large ensemble – weaving in and out playing multiple parts in various stages of undress (it’s a summer beach resort, remember – and what do people wear at the beach? Hello?) include Zye Reid, Caleb Friend, Kiersten Gasemy, Morganne Chu, Brian Records, Brendon McCabe, Grace La Count and Kassidy Andris. Did I mention this is a big cast? I did, didn’t I?
And kudos to costumer Cody Gilliam for a styling job well done. These clothes are so authentic to tropical beach wear, one might swear that the overhead spotlight is the sun.
The Cumberland Theatre production of Escape to Margaritaville also features a set designed by master scenery and atmosphere maker Rhett Wolford. The stage has the complete look and feel of an island bar or Key West resort. With brightly colored chairs and tables to palm trees, porch swings, surfboards, and even a “working” volcano, the design is flawless. Even the stage itself seems stained or painted a nice beach sand hue. It feels like a place in which a person would want to vacation, spend some time, and have a tequila – or four.
The show also coincides with a coordinated Margarita Crawl in downtown Cumberland that features several participating restaurants, all with themed Margarita cocktail specials. Remember, no matter what time it is – it’s five o’clock somewhere.
Find your lost shaker of salt, blow out a flip flop, check into island time and treat yourself to some fun – if not slightly warped – entertainment with the Cumberland’s Theatre’s Escape to Margaritaville. Just like the drink that inspired the song that inspired this show, it’s light, it’s funny, it’s sweet, it doesn’t take itself too seriously, and yes, it’s a little sour at times. But it’s ultimately worth every darn sip and the absolute perfect refreshing libation for summer.
For tickets or more details about the show, visit www.cumberlandtheatre.com.