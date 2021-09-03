ALLEGANY MAGAZINE ONLINE REVIEW: The Cumberland Theatre’s “The Outsiders”
“The mark of an exceptional cast and crew,” production is a story of a “group of misfits…learning how to run before they walk”
BY ANTHONY TAGILIAFERRO
Special Contribution, Allegany Magazine
“Nothing Gold Can Stay” the most famous line in The Outsiders – borrowed from the Robert Frost poem -- holds more meanings than one.
The Outsiders is a story out of time. Originated as a novel written by S.E.Hinton and adapted for the stage by Christopher Serge, is a brooding, fever of a commentary on class war set in the 1960’s between the ‘greasers’ and the ’Socs’. This timeless struggle between the affluent and the less-fortunate is also a tale of adolescence and defiance; laced with cigarettes, alcohol slurped out of flasks, and pure, unbridled angst.
The Outsiders is a story about a group of misfits, brothers, caught between being children of the “Greatest Generation,” learning how to run before they walk, and adulthood in a cold, contrast world of bitter divisions.
Much like the novel, and unlike the 1983 silver screen version, the theatrical adaptation of The Outsiders, has Ponyboy Curtis (Jace Courrier) narrating the events unfolding before the audience with a seamless monologue that transforms into a brilliant dialogue.
The character of Ponyboy has a tarnished eloquence that’s cohesive on all fronts, and binds the cast together much like a bridge between the audience and the cast on stage.
The biggest takeaway from this production is the keen acting accompanied by the expertly designed set and lighting design. The subtle lighting cues (Dallas, Ponyboy, and Johnny in the first act specifically) along with the real water elements, expert use of space, and a multilayer set, lends heavily on the actors’ abilities to execute the story at hand. It can also not be understated how specific and precisely the wardrobe was fashioned for this performance; the costume design was perfectly selected and executed.
As an admirer of the novel, screen adaptation, and the theatrical production, I was in awe of how closely the characters of Dallas (Dante Santos), Darrel (Reed Lancaster), and Two-Bit (Jacob Hale) were cast. Every role was carefully selected and it works seamlessly. Although one aspect of the stage production is the speed in which each scene ends; the actors never lose focus and carry the story beyond what is right before our eyes.
As the actors took their final bow, I felt as though I were closer to another chapter of my own life; that I had lived that lifetime with them. That's the mark of an exceptional cast and crew; that you never feel as though you were removed from the experience, and this performance accomplished that without a shadow of a doubt.
The Outsiders runs through September 12th with Thursday - Saturday performances at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are available at www.cumberlandtheatre.com or by calling 301.759.4990.