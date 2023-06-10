ONLINE REVIEW: Cumberland Theatre’s A Perfect Wedding
It’s a simple story really. One of boy meets girl. But this time, boy meets girl when he wakes up in his bed on his wedding day. Said girl is next to him. But the girl is not his intended bride. Then, with said mystery date locked in the bathroom of the honeymoon suite, the best man, the chamber maid, the bride herself and the mother of the bride show up – complicating matters for our groom. Oh, perhaps it’s not a simple story, after all. But this is a comedy and so a few twists and turns and bumps in the road along the way are to be expected.
The Cumberland Theatre’s production of A Perfect Wedding, directed here by Jordan Kline, is a fun and zany quick romp with impeccable acting, on spot timing and beautifully choreographed "physicality." It is full of laugh out loud moments, particularly because Kline has allowed his actors to skate near the brink of being over the top in their performances without over doing it. It’s just the right amount of scene stealing and scenery chewing from a remarkable cast of mostly fresh faces on this 35-year-old stage.
Set in London on the eve of a country wedding, the play is pure British (and at times very adult) humor. Fans of Are You Being Served? or any Monty Python film ever made will find the dialog – full of smart, dry and sardonic wit – hysterical. IE: “I left in a huff.” “Why? What was wrong with the train?”
Audience members may find themselves thinking of Dame Edna or Benny Hill or at least John Cleese at some moment during this production.
It’s clear each actor has worked laboriously on his or her accent – even if sometimes it does slip on occasion -- particularly when the pacing of the show becomes a bit more frantic.
Brenna Peerbolt evokes a Kate Winslet and Kiera Knightly quality in her portrayal of Judy – or is it Julie – no, no, it’s Judy. I think. She is charming, even though her character is romantically flawed and complicated.
Fresh from her role in The Prom, Katie Zimmerman as Chamber Maid Julie – again, or is it Judy – often steals the show just with an eye roll or the flick of a feather duster. She seems to pop in just when she is not needed at the most inopportune times for the other characters. Just when the audience thinks the plot may be drawing to a conclusion, along comes Julie!
JoAnn Peterson is a delight as the mother of the bride – effortlessly floating between scenes as the hapless and hopeless romantic Daphne who just wants “a perfect wedding” for her daughter – one way or another.
The only “British” character who could be a Yank (but isn’t) is Rachel, portrayed here by Amanda Talero. As a seemingly spoiled bride, she infuses her character with a touch of Megan Markle, Kim Kardashian, and even Anna Nicole Smith. It would have been clever to adjust her character into an American – the only one in the cast – which would have reinforced her “fish out of water” existence. She could simply blame the chaos around her on her wedding day as the “Brits being Brits” and not understanding the customs of the mother country.
But the stars of the show are the two male leads. Pierce Bunch (last seen briefly in The Wisdom of Eve) and Matt Baughman (who local audiences may remember from August: Osage County). As Bill and Tom, the two have an actual chemistry together. They are fun to watch. They are one third Stewart and Grant, one third Curtis and Lemmon, and one third Larry and Balki. Their physical humor -- as one plays off the other -- propels much of the plot.
The set here is another Cumberland Theatre masterpiece. It actually looks like a Honeymoon suite of a charming country inn or boutique hotel. It feels like a room in which one would like to spend a nice holiday weekend. It’s a little reminiscent of the Gunter in Frostburg, actually.
There are a few “plot holes” – if you will. Moments where even a theatrical “suspension of disbelief” are tested. One, what mother in her right mind would ask a total stranger she just met to try on her daughter’s wedding dress only an hour before the ceremony? And while the bride is having a large wedding – so large that the guests and the bride’s father are causing an impatient ruckus in the hotel ballroom – where is the wedding party? We meet the best man but where is the maid of honor or her bridesmaids? What bride readies herself alone in her hotel room for her big day? Especially a bride as high maintenance as we are led to believe this one to be. And the two “surprising” plot twists at the end – while humorous – come off a little predictable for die-hard fans of staged or even televised comedies. I actually overheard one audience member sitting near me say "Well, I saw that coming."
That said, it is evident that the playwright – Robin Hawdon – is a fan of situation comedies – both British and American. There are subliminal shades felt of Kids in the Hall, Flying Circus, Friends, Fawlty Towers, and even yes, a little Three’s Company. It’s as if the BBC met Netflix.
That’s not to say this is not an enjoyable, adorable, and hilarious production. It is truly a very funny, fast paced, delightful, charming and even silly show. One could say it's a farce with which to reckon. A Perfect Wedding impresses as the perfect light comedic fare for the summer season.
It’s jolly good fun. Pip, pip, cheerio, and all that!