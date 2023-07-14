Ahhhh...Those dear old high school days -- filled with cliques, cattiness, meanness, and ... murder?
Maybe yours were not filled like that (mine certainly weren’t). But in the show, “Heathers, The Musical” which opened last night at the Embassy Theatre in Downtown Cumberland, it is difficult to find a single redeeming moment with this crowd of misfits. How's that for an honest critique?
This over-the-top black comedy is full of dark humor.
The outrageous fun romp is based on the 1989 movie that I somehow missed. I hear it still has a cult following and can be found on streaming services.
The live musical is a deeply twisted story of bullying, peer pressure, and revenge with a bright candy like 80s coating. Since I was not familiar at all with the film or the show, I really enjoyed the surprises, plot, character development, and the sinister like fun. It is the “Sweeney Todd” of adolescence.
We are taken back to 1988 at Westerberg High School where Veronica Sawyer (Skylar Lane) is seventeen and miserable. Her best friend, Martha (Erika Webb) is being bullied by the local jocks (Andrew Watkins, Taber Robinette) with tons of other teen angst and drama going around.
Then there are the three girls, all named Heather who run the school. That old saying that bad things always come in threes must have had these Heathers in mind. Think to yourself -- what would happen if the witches in MacBeth had their own musical?
An extra helping of neuroses sweetens the sub plots and supporting characters as well.
When Veronica does a favor for the Heathers (Cheyenne Kuhrt, Jewelein Lowry, Makenna Keith), she has passed their test and enters their inner circle. But being a Queen Bee isn’t entirely to her liking as she becomes more disillusioned with the girls, loses her old friends, and sees the downside to her brief fame. Even her boyfriend J.D. (Ian Donoway) is part problem and part help.
Sklyar Lane does a good transformation from the mousey and homely wannabe to the cool girl clique. But she still retains an element of innocence even though she ultimately strays from that as well. She especially shines and leads the chorus on "I Say No".
The team Heathers is great when they join forces (to sing) and do exceptionally well on "Candy Store". They project coolness, confidence, and comradery. They make a grand entrance at the show's start in smoke and lights - a mystical presence! Even with the same names, there is no doubt who each is with the colorful costumes (designed by Whitney O'Haver).
Each Heather is equally great with their solo numbers. Makenna Keith is an intense Heather Duke and really nails, "Never Shut Up again". Likewise, Jewelein Lowery as Heather McNamara shines on ,"Lifeboat" and "Hey Yo Westerburg". But Cheyenne Kuhrt as Heather Chandler gets to be witchy, bitchy, and the most hated antagonist of the show. She is every parent's nightmare and does so in "Veronica's Nightmare" as well.
The character of J.D. is a paradox to me but Ian Donoway gives him a good spin. Especially moving is his last song, "Meant to Be Yours" and teams up with Lane in a sexy and sensuous "Dead Girl Walking".
Taber Robinette and Andrew Watkins are the Beavis and Butthead of high school jocks. Their hormone driven characters are hilarious. However, their confidence shows (along with some more private areas) as they spend most of Act Two in their skivvies.
The often-bullied girl, Erika Webb (Martha) takes the insults, pranks, and jokes from the group. But, she has the last laugh as she blows them away with her powerful vocals on "Kindergarten Boyfriend", even if she breaks our heart.
I especially liked seeing Kirk Squires as Ram's Dad as he slimes his smarmy character into the scenes. And his rendition of "My Dead Gay Son" - is a genuine show stopper! Also, beware of Lura Thompson as Ms. Fleming as she comes into the audience....you might be embarrassed!
Finally, the large dance numbers throughout the show are nicely done by choreographer Jill Keith. With the large chorus of vocal talent added, they are as wonderful as the leads. Noteworthy are the stage combat and fight scenes too.
Director Hayden Davis should be proud of his cast and the entertaining musical they have created. Likewise, hats off to Emery Martin, Music director, Tyler Gilks, Lighting Design, and production assistants Al Hall and Taber Robinette.
"Heathers, The Musical" might be shocking at times . It should not be as enjoyable as it is with the subjects of murder, suicide, bullying, and body shaming. It is surprising how likeable a show can be with such unlikeable characters and situations.
The cast is having fun with this material and you can almost sense a wink or two that they are playing it with a lot of life....and death. As one of the last lines in the show states: "Are there any happy endings"? It is up to you to decide.
The Embassy Theatre presents Heathers:The Musical. Performances are set for July 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 at 8 p.m. and July 16 and July 23 at 2pm. Limited tickets are remaining and should be reserved by calling (240)362-7183.