“And now for something completely different…” was not said by Shakespeare but by John Cleese of Monty Python fame (same thing). Well, not exactly. But that is the type of humor to expect in “Courting” at The Embassy Theatre.
Termed “a new play with a bit of bawdy fun for adult audiences”, the world premiere opens this weekend and continues through next week at the Embassy Theatre in Downtown Cumberland.
Yes, this is an original script that has not been performed until the opening right here in Cumberland. The author is credited as Hay Nonny Moose but is actually the brainchild of local writer Scott Riley.
The story is based loosely on Henry V part 2.0.
And Riley acknowledges and thanks the contributions of many others on his project, including John Lennon, Diana Ross, The Marx Brothers, Edgar Allan Poe, Geoffrey Chaucer, Rodney Dangerfield, Dudley Moore, and, of course, Billy Shakespeare.
If you haven’t caught on to the joke yet, the Five Act, 2 1/2 half hour major production might seem a little long. But the show itself was a project of love for the producer Riley who actually started to mount the play several years ago. He worked and reworked it through Covid, had some different cast members drop out and others added, included several song and dance numbers, and made many of the set pieces and props himself. All of this with the anticipation of the birth of his baby onstage at The Embassy.
The key to the plot is...the key itself. King Henry has traveled to the Castle of Lady Mary Moore to inform her of her husband’s death. While there, he loses the key to the chastity belt of his newly wed bride. Chaos erupts as the entire household searches for the key. In the process, several other love interests emerge.
If that sounds like a typical Shakespearean plot, you are exactly correct. There are many salutes to The Bard and his works.
“Courting” has the love plots, the sword fights, the sexual innuendo, the famous quotes, and the girl dressed in disguise as a boy. Of course, in Shakespeare’s time where all of the roles were played by men, you had a man playing a female disguised as a male. Confusing? Or just an average theatre production in Tennessee? You decide!
Many of the Elizabethan elements are also present here. There are men in tights, capes, tapestries, rich colors, crowns, thrones, love, lust, long hair, beards, soliloquies, and heaving bosoms.
With all of these wonderful touches, you also have a cast that seems to have just stepped off The Globe in London. All of them have embraced the diction and emotion of Shakespeare. Their enunciation and projection seem to have been taught by the William Shakespeare himself. Especially noteworthy are the leads of Kevin Shreve, Lura Thompson, Garrett Webb, Danise Whitlock, Kirk Squires, Aurora Mahoney, and Keith Taylor.
The supporting roles are also strong with Adam Swayne, Tom Vogtman, Emily Kenney, Sawyer Jenkins, Teresa Norris, Sean W. Crowe, Carrie Andrews, and Katlynn Lahman. All of these actors should relish in the fact that they are the first to play these parts and are originating their roles.
Yes, “the play’s the thing”. In the case of “Courting”, it was a long time coming but finally brought to fruition by Riley.
“Get thee to a nunnery!"
Or at least get thee to The Embassy Theatre on August 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 at 8pm and August 13, 20 at 2pm.
Reservations and information available by calling (240)-362-7183.
And he who laughs last...