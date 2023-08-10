The Cast of Courting. Carrie Andrews, Kirk Squires, Emily Kenny, Adam Swayne, Aurora Mahoney, Kevin Shreve, Garrett Webb, Lura Thompson, Keith Taylor, Sawyer Jenkins, Katlynn Lahman. Kneeling L to R: Sean W. Crowe, Tom Vogtman, Scott Riley, Danise Whitlock, Teresa Norris. The play is making its world debut at the Embassy Theatre in Cumberland through the end of the month.