In the days ahead and through the end of this month in which we observe and celebrate African American History month, watch for the "30 Most Influential People of Color" to be introduced and presented. To see all of their portraits and editorial features in one beautiful collection, pick up the hard copy of the February 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine --available now.
Contrary to the opinion some folks living outside our area may have, Allegany County Maryland is an area rich in culture, the arts, the sciences and education. We are an area that often does not get credit for all the good that happens here. On that point we can probably all agree.
In fact, this area may also have the reputation of being a place where diversity doesn't shine as brightly as it does in bigger cities. However, that is changing.
With this small and humble offering of a special issue-related edition of Allegany Magazine, we hope to be part of the solution and part of a bigger dialogue and honest conversation about race in our community.
For the first time in our 16 year history we are proud to present an edition that celebrates our brothers and sisters of color in our community.
The profiles you are about to read highlight just a fraction of the people we have here at home who are being catalysts and lightning rods for positive change.
The names and vibrant faces you are about to see were submitted to us from past and present correspondents, from the staff here at Allegany Magazine and our sister publication, the Cumberland Times-News, from elected officials, from activists and from people in the community who heard about this edition and wanted to be sure someone they admired was included.
We'd like to especially thank Tifani Fisher and the Allegany County chapter of the NAACP for their assistance. We even asked them for help when it came to what to title this feature “Influential People of Color” was the agreed upon term.
Indeed the 30 people highlighted in this edition are our most influential people of color. At least right now. Presently. In 2022.
These are folks who by their tireless works, actions, deeds, commitment, lives and legacy are contributing or have contributed to our region in rich, vibrant and outstanding ways. These are the people you keep hearing about, seeing on the news, or reading about in the newspaper. And we thought maybe you’d like to get to know them just a little bit better.
Allegany Magazine hopes this becomes an annual feature.
We salute each and every one of the 30 people spotlighted in this issue. And we would like to thank them for their leadership, their creativity, their artistry, their tireless and selfless efforts, their individuality, their examples, their bravery, their tenacity, their passion, and yes...their influence.