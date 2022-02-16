LADIES AND GENTLEMEN…
MISS ALICE DARR
She so impressed legend Dean Martin that when he first heard her sing, he offered her a contract right on the spot. She was linked romantically with Nat King Cole. She was one of the first artists to be offered a residency at more than one nightclub. She was the first woman of color (in 1955) to appear in national magazine wearing a bikini. And she is regarded as one of the most underrated and underappreciated jazz musicians of her time.
And she is from Cumberland, Maryland.
Before catapulting to international success for her sultry vocals and ability to master two instruments which she would often play live, Alice Darr had humble beginnings. She was born in Cumberland on April 22, 1930 to the late James and Gladys (Chandler) Darr. She was raised in a household filled with music and her natural vocal talents were honed at an early age by her father who played various instruments and was a key member of local bands such as the Black Diamonds and Midnight Bellhops.
Alice’s amazing voice and charismatic stage presence have taken her around the world. She has performed in a dizzying array of cosmopolitan cities, exotic locales and first class venues: Las Vegas, Chicago, Hawaii, Miami Beach, Mexico City, Montreal and Toronto, and a two year stint playing at the top jazz clubs in New York City. She was singing at the Beverly Hills Hyatt House in Los Angeles when the great entertainer Dean Martin was in the audience. Martin was so impressed with her show he immediately booked her to perform at the grand opening of the Dino’s Den, his brand new Las Vegas nightclub.
But in America, she was emerging as a star during a period of social and civil unrest. While she was performing on shows such as Ed Sullivan, singing on national stages and in front of thousands a night, and briefly dating Nat King Cole, when her shows were over, she was not permitted to join many of her fellow headliners in white hotels and restaurants. The folks who bought tickets to see her would and could be the same people who would not allow her into their businesses when she was not performing.
Miss Darr’s penchant for writing and performing torch songs only added to her sultry charm. She became the first African American woman to appear in a national publication scantily and scandalous clad in a bikini when Jet Magazine published a picture of Alice pool side in 1955. The caption on the photo describes her as “a curvaceous and shapely beauty.”
Miss Alice Darr is now 91 years old and living quietly and comfortably at the Allegany Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Cumberland. Yes, right here in our very own community resides a home-grown international super star.
In the days ahead and through the end of this month in which we observe and celebrate African American History month, watch for Allegany Magazine's "30 Most Influential People of Color" (2022) to be introduced and presented. To see all of their portraits and editorial features in one beautiful collection, pick up the hard copy of the February 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine --available now.