STUDENT BODY
ARIYANA MONEE
No one asks to be thrust into the spotlight – sometimes a cause finds you and one has no choice but to respond to it. How we respond to negativity when pressure beyond weight is heaved upon us is the measure of our true calling and character.
In March of 2021, the local chapter of the NAACP informed the Frostburg State University President and Administration of incidents of alleged discrimination and racial bullying. At the center was Ariyana Monee, who was running for student body president. Her campaign was reportedly under brutal attack -- not for the content of her character but simply for the color of her skin. These attacks were swiftly brought to the attention of FSU administration with a call to respond.
“Students are paying for an education however this experience demonstrates to them that their voices should be silenced…” said a statement issued by the Allegany Chapter of the NAACP. “They are learning that racism, discrimination, and harassment should be regular parts of life that you need to cope with. Is this what we want our next generation of leaders to learn? Their parents are sending them to this school that promises a diverse and inclusive learning experience. Instead their child is exposed to discrimination, harassment, microaggressions and flat out racism with no steps to hold the aggressor accountable.”
“As I ran for (student body) president, I did experience quite a few acts of hate that were racist and overall distasteful,” Ariyana posted to her own social media in late 2021. “Samples would be anonymous accounts and users calling me the N word.”
Ariyana reports she was racially harassed and what is called trolled online by an anonymous faceless account “just about every day for seven months without a clue who was behind the words. These random anonymous accounts would sometimes be so specific, I just knew it was somebody close to me. It made me paranoid of those around me for months. It was like when I’d block these accounts, others would pop up. They wanted me to see the comments. They were persistent and vile. I’d even stay off of social media to avoid the harassment but that was just awful because I’d miss out on a lot of things because one of the biggest ways I reach out to my constituents was through social media.”
In late December of 2021, Ariyana and local NAACP chapter representatives reportedly learned the identity of the person who was harassing the student candidate and approached college administration with the woman’s name and evidence of her involvement. They also asked that charges be pursued and that the campus ban the woman –an FSU alumnus – permanently. The person in question was indeed a white woman who had also reportedly been advising Ariyana and would console her when the attacks on social media were ramped up.
“I have not had much to say lately due to shock. But now I will say that I am still in shock by the actions done by a person that I trusted and called an advisor,” said Ariyana. “Quite frankly, I have nothing more to say now besides I hope she heals from whatever she has going on that would cause her to want to do something like that.”
