ULTIMATE SACRIFICE
AUBREY STEWART
Aubrey Stewart did not have to go to war. At 36 years old, this resident of Piedmont was too old for the draft. He had a great job at the Luke Paper Mill. It was a position his father – the first black man every hired by the company – had helped him secure. But Aubrey – a stand out baseball player and a single man -- not one sit idly by while his nephews and friends were fighting overseas – felt compelled to enlist. And in 1942, he did just did. It was selfless decision that would ultimately cost him his life – and a death that would not be recognized as an act of heroism by his own government for more than five decades.
James Aubrey Stewart was inducted into the Army at Clarksburg, West Virginia, on December 7, 1942. He trained at Camp Gruber and Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and was sent overseas in January 1944 as part of the 333rd Field Artillery Battalion.
Aubrey was part of 11 men of the 33rd FA battalion – 11 men who would be marched from a home where they sought refuge and taken to their deaths by Nazis. Aubrey Stewart was a member of what would become known in history as the Wereth Eleven.
“The only thing Mr. Aubrey’s family in Piedmont received then was a letter from the Army saying Aubrey was missing in action,” says T.J. Coleman. “When that family got that letter, Aubrey Stewart had already been dead for 58 days.”
It would not be until 2017 that the United States and West Virginia Governments fully recognized the Wereth 11 for their ultimate sacrifice. In June – just four years ago – and more than 70 years after his death, James Aubrey Stewart of Piedmont, West Virginia, was honored and recognized for his service.
