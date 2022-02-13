TUSKEGEE HERO
CLIFTON BROOKS
As the hard copy edition was going to press, Allegany Magazine learned that Mr. Brooks had passed away on Christmas Eve -- December 24, 2021. He was 99 years old. We offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Brooks' friends, family and community. Thank you, Mr. Brooks for your service and for your legacy. Your story and your life will not be forgotten and your influence will be felt for generations to come.
All he told – and was allowed to tell – was that he was in the Air Force. He was also permitted to say he was a communications specialist. More specifically he was a cryptologist – entrusted with top secret codes used not only during the war but well into the early 1960s by the federal government. And so no one knew for years that Mr. Brooks – now 99 years old – had been a member of a great experiment in the military’s history. No one was aware that he had been entrusted with classified information and top secret codes.
“For years, he never talked about,” says his son, Mickey Brooks. “We knew he was an Air Force pilot and that was about it. All through the 60s and 70s as we were all growing up, he didn’t say a word. He wasn’t allowed to say a word.”
Only when a story was leaked to the press in the 1990s, when Clifton Brooks was approaching 80 and it seemed like there were no other stories from World War II to tell and no one of high ranking authority was around to deny or discourage it, did the truth come out. And then – one by one – surviving members of a brave air squadron started to come forward – one by one – to raise and hand and be counted. At last.
Mr. Brooks had been a Tuskegee Airman.
“The black pilots were sent out first, and the government thought they would fail and be shot down and then the white pilots would fly in and shoot down the enemy,” says T.J. Coleman, who heads up the Aubrey Stewart Project. “The only problem with that was – no one told the black pilots they were being set up, so they fought and won.”
