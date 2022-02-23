BEYOND CITY REACH
DAVID SMITH
As Operations Director at CityReach Church Cumberland, David has organized such events as God Belongs in Our City, Easter event, thanksgiving dinners, Back 2 School Bash, Side Walk Sunday School, block party, Foodbox Friday, and Christmas outreach programs for area homeless. He is also a mentor in the reach and rise program at the YMCA. He also once ran for Mayor for the City of Cumberland and while it was his first attempt at public elected office, we suspect it will not be his last.
“When my mother was pregnant with me she was in prison. She would have been taken to the hospital to give birth and then return to prison and I was brought back to Cumberland with my grandparents,” David tells Allegany Magazine. “And so every day, I try to make someone smile, feel hope and feel loved. Most of the people in this area I know or are my family. Any community you serve is a place you can call home.”
