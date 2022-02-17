VOICE OF THE PEOPLE
EUGENE FRAZIER
One of the most underestimated and yet most accessible elected officials, Cumberland City council member Eugene Frazier believes in the power of local possibility. He is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and Allegany Community College, where he earned an AA degree in Business Administration. While in college, he was employed in the summer months by Pittsburgh Plate Glass (PPG) and Allegany Ballistics Laboratory (ABL). He has also worked at the Kelly Springfield Tire Company, the Western Maryland Consortium, and at CSX Transportation, from where he retired in 2015 after a 33 year career. In November 2016, he was elected to Cumberland City Council. A cancer survivor, Eugene was one of the local chapter of the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink for their 2019 and 2020 fundraising campaign. He is also a published poets whose poems have been published in past editions of this very magazine. In December, he also “played” Santa Claus during the City of Cumberland’s treelighting ceremonies.
In the days ahead and through the end of this month in which we observe and celebrate African American History month, watch for Allegany Magazine's "30 Most Influential People of Color" (2022) to be introduced and presented. To see all of their portraits and editorial features in one beautiful collection, pick up the hard copy of the February 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine --available now.