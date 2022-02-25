THREE CHEERS
EUGENE YOUNGER
Born and raised in Cumberland, Eugene Younger graduated from Allegany High School in 2008. He was the first male cheerleader in the history of the school. He then started coaching the cheerleaders at Allegany in 2011 and then became a cheerleader for the Baltimore Ravens – the only team in the NFL that has male cheerleaders.
“I started cheerleading my junior year of high school and fell in love with it,” Eugene says. “To me, Allegany County is home because that’s all I have ever known! It is where I grew up and I love the small town feel. I like that you go somewhere and see someone that you may not have for a while but it’s great to catch up. I love that no matter where life takes anyone who leaves the area, this always feels like home!”