LEGACY KEEPER
FRANK HAMILTON
The history and memory of Cumberland’s Fulton Myers isn’t lost on Frank Hamilton.
Among this man’s many accomplishments in the community, Frank is credited with not allowing the legacy of Fulton Myers, what that name represents among the community, the familial history of black families, or even the importance of African American culture fade.
Frank produces, hosts, schedules, organizes, promotes, and generally single-handedly maintains the Fulton Myers Labor Day Cook Out. It is a “Labor of Love” for Hamilton, according to his friends and loved ones.
“The cookout out that Frankie heads up is where all the black families come together once a year to celebrate being a part of the community. People travel back home. It’s a big reunion. The annual cookout on Labor Day is when generations come together and our oral history and traditions are taught,” says Tifani Fisher, Allegany County NAACP president. “And so when I think of Frankie Hamilton, the first thing I think of is ‘Legacy Keeper.’ He is a living example of how having a great village as a child can mold an amazing human being.”
