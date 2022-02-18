VETERAN INFLUENCE
FULTON MYERS
Fulton Myers was the first black soldier from Allegany County killed in World War I. The Annual Labor Cookout as well as American Legion Post 153 founded in 1940 and closed in 2008 are named in his memory and to honor Fulton’s ultimate sacrifice. Mr. Myers was a member of the 351st Field Artillery who died at Camp Meade .
“Fulton J. Myers died from an accidental gunshot wound. This occurred on May 22, 1918 when a rifle accidentally discharged while being cleaned by a fellow private sitting next to him,” according to writer Bonnie Fairgrieve Miller in an article published in the Journal of the Alleghenies in 2019.
At the time of his death – while serving in the military – Mr. Myers was 27 years old. He was buried with full military honors. His memorial service in 1919 included a city wide parade and was a celebration of the soldier’s life.
“On September 12, 1919, the Black soldiers that marched in the soldiers’ homecoming parade were a credit to themselves, to their friends, and to their race,” reads an excerpt from the book Cumberland Maryland Through the Eyes of Herman J. Miller. “They received great applause all along the line of march. After the parade they were given a chicken dinner in the basement of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. At night, Frederick Street was roped off from Decatur to Linden Street and the soldiers and their friends danced to the music furnished by Professor Cromwell’s and Professor Snowden’s orchestras, and the South End Band, until the wee hours of the morning.”
