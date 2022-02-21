A SONG IN HIS HEART
HENRY NEWBY
He runs his owndance studio (Compelled 2 Dance), a T-Shirt comany (Compelled Clothing), and in 2017, he branched out into the Christian music industry with his first single “Anything.” Art and music seem to follow Henry wherever he goes and so do those who follow and are inspired by his day to day activities and social engagements.
“I’m trying to adopt a new mindset. ‘Don’t stop when you’re tired, stop when you’re done,” he says. “I honestly really enjoy what I do so I’m always having fun even though there’s a lot of work involved. I have a heart for this area because I have a heart for the people that live here. I hope that one day I’ll be a part of bringing more diversity, and opportunities to this area.”
In the days ahead and through the end of this month in which we observe and celebrate African American History month, watch for Allegany Magazine's "30 Most Influential People of Color" (2022) to be introduced and presented. To see all of their portraits and editorial features in one beautiful collection, pick up the hard copy of the February 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine --available now.