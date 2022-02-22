FROM HOMEBODY TO MOTIVATOR
IAN ROBINSON
A singer-songwriter under the Pseudonym “Black Guy Fawkes,” Ian Robinson performs in various bars, coffee shops, bookstores, venues, fairs and festivals around all of Cumberland and Frostburg. Recently named Vice President of the local Allegany County chapter of the NAACP, Robinson has become politically and socially active since being transplanted this area several years ago.
“For me, it’s the community and the friends I made. I’m born and raised in Baltimore so I’ll forever be a Cumberland transplant. But in Baltimore I was a homebody/hermit. I didn’t really get out that much except for concerts I went to go watch or play. I also cycled through a lot of friends in Baltimore as well as college. It wasn’t until I moved to Cumberland that I felt welcomed into a community,” Ian says.
