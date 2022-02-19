ON AND OFF THE FIELD
JARROD HARPER
After a masterful and standout four years at West Virginia University, Mountain Ridge High School alum Jarrod Harper signed a Free Agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played in all four preseason games and then unfortunately suffered an injury in the final preseason game that placed him on the dreaded Injured Reserve list. He was released in March of 2018, effectively ending his professional career in football before it had a chance to launch. However, being the “comeback story” he is, Jarrod always “knew I wanted to coach and be involved in the game of football after I was done playing.” He returned to WVU in 2020 to accept a position as an assistant coach for the defensive backs while he pursues his Masters in Sports Management.
“I definitely still feel a strong connection to Allegany County. The city of Frostburg and Cumberland will always be home to me,” Jarrod says. “All of my family and friends are still back there living and I visit as much as I can. My advice for anyone is just to have a good name about yourself, carry yourself the right way and be someone that respects everyone you come in contact with. Just be a good all around person.”
