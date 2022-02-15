NEXT WAVE
JAY DANIEL
“Trilla Trillz”
Most people would recognize him in his role as Trilla Trillz, a songwriter and musician, and YouTube and internet sensation known for his edgy, powerful and raw lyrics and his sometimes not-so-flattering but honest interpretation of the community’s heroin epidemic.
“I wrote the song Needle Fetish spotlighting our community's crisis,” he says. “With my entertainment manager, we are together trying to build our community's next drug counseling and rehabilitation center. These mountains hold a lot of sentimental value to me. The sense of a small town community is very much so still alive here, I love this place. “
