TAKING FLIGHT
JERRIS SMITH
The owner ofTopflyght and Topflyght Entertainment, Jerris is a local deejay, producer, event coordinator and concert promoter. His events are often grounded in or fundraisers for social injustice and civic awareness.
“I have thrown some of the biggest urban events in this area. I’m involved in the local recovery community and have been for the past 12 years,” Jerris says. “I came to Cumberland with a trash bag of clothes and lived in the YMCA most of my first year here. Now, I take great pleasure in the work I do, that's fun for me, in visioning an event putting it together then executing it. I have tight network of positive people here. The slow pace and beautiful scenery make this feel like home. Also the love and support I receive from this area.”
