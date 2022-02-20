ROCKWELL GIRL
JUANITA CAGE LEWIS
The Problem We All Live With is a painting by Norman Rockwell that was considered an iconic image of the Civil Rights Movement in the United States. Rockwell himself always contended he was inspired to do the painting after watching reports on the television news of Ruby Bridges, a six-year-old African-American girl, on her way to William Frantz Elementary School, an all-white public school, on November 14, 1960, during the New Orleans school desegregation crisis. Because of threats of violence against black students, she was escorted by four deputy U.S. marshals on her first day of class.
The painting over the last 61 years since it debuted has taken its own place among turning points in the Civil Rights movement. But – one question remains conclusively unanswered. As someone who consumed and was influenced a great deal by social change and news events happening around him, could Rockwell have also been influenced by an event right here in Allegany County? Recently uncovered evidence could suggest the affirmative.
Taken by a photographer for the Cumberland Evening Times, a photo appeared on the front page of the newspaper the evening of September 6, 1955. It was accompanied by an article on school integration in Allegany County, Maryland. The photo in question features Juanita (Williams) Cage Lewis and her sister, Carole, walking into Virginia Avenue School. Interestingly enough, the photo was later “picked up” by the Associated Press and ran in newspapers nationwide – mostly on the east coast -- with other articles that were discussing similar school policies.
According to reports, had the famous artist acknowledged he was influenced by a photo taken by the Cumberland Evening Times in 1955, not only would he probably have to credit the photographer or the newspaper, it would have taken the attention away from the city where Rockwell intended it and would have become a piece about the county seat in Allegany and what was occurring relatively peacefully here rather than keep the dramatic and editorial focus where the artist wanted it to go.
“By doing that, he was very smart in what he did,” says Juanita. “He could claim Ruby inspired the piece and he was influenced by her being escorted by the Marshalls and he could claim he just imagined her in white – when in fact he was also very much inspired by a real photo that had appeared in newspapers. The photo of me,” says Juanita. “I do think Rockwell was inspired by Ruby Bridges’ real story and what was happening at that time but I think he actually used the photo of me to paint the little girl he wanted the world to see. And you will never convince me otherwise.”
