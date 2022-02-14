BOOK REPORT
KIA CORTHRON
Kia Corthron is an internationally renowned novelist and playwright - and a Allegany High School alumnus – and the author of the new novel Moon and the Mars.
“My novel takes place in Manhattan’s Five Points district, the notorious New York City nineteenth-century slum, in the years leading into the Civil War,” Kia said. “I focus on the intermingling communities of Irish and African-Americans in that neighborhood.”
Her debut novel, The Castle Cross the Magnet Carter, received many literary honors. It was the winner of the 2016 Center for Fiction First Novel Prize. It was a New York Times Book Review Editor's Choice, and listed on Powell's Books Best Fiction of 2017 - to name just a few of the accolades.
Kia is the daughter of Shirley Elaine Beckwith Corthron of Cumberland and James Leroye Corthron from Farmville, Virginia. Kia was born and raised in Cumberland with her two sisters Kim and Kara. She has written more than 20 plays which have been produced domestically and abroad. She was awarded the Windham Campbell Prize for Drama, the Horton Foote Prize, the Flora Roberts Award, the United States Artists Jane Addams Fellowship, the Otto Award for Political Theatre, the Simon Great Plains Playwright Award, among others.
Kia has indirectly referenced Cumberland a few times in her writing. For example, one of the settings in her novel The Castle Cross the Magnet Carter is set in a small town nestled in the Appalachian Mountains.
“Never have I come out and written the name (Cumberland). But yes, I did set the play A Cool Dip in the Barren Saharan Crick in a Maryland town, a fictional Cumberland.” Kia said. “And when I wrote my debut novel, I created the fictional Humble, Maryland, which was very much my hometown.”
In the days ahead and through the end of this month in which we observe and celebrate African American History month, watch for Allegany Magazine's "30 Most Influential People of Color" (2022) to be introduced and presented. To see all of their portraits and editorial features in one beautiful collection, pick up the hard copy of the February 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine --available now.