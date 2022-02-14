CHANGE OF ART
PARRIS ASHLEY
Even though he recently relocated to Baltimore to pursue a passion for creating beauty in underappreciated neighborhoods, Parris Ashley very much remains present in Allegany County. Parris was commissioned to paint the very high profile mural at the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad station. His work can also be viewed in numerous locations in Cumberland and in Frostburg. In 2021, he turned his focus to more political works – painting portraits of former President Barak Obama and current vice president Kamala Harris as well as religious and spiritual leaders like Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, and Jesus Christ.
“I paint murals in black, urban areas that need assistance. I’ve found I work better by myself, without distraction,” Parris says. “The fight for black lives has commanded much of my attention and I also volunteer on behalf of children in need. Throughout the summer I produced artwork at a discounted price for political action organizations and also even started my own progressive political action group with friends and colleagues. It's been a busy year, and I don't think it's going to change for me anytime soon. The world can never be the same, again. The racial tensions and protests happening lately have actually helped me get to know my neighbors better. With all the political activism comes education about this place, its government and people. Kids complain about their home. Adults work to fix it.”
