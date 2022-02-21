MESSAGE THROUGH MUSIC
SHANA OSHIRO
She was the first African American Miss Allegany County to become Miss Maryland and compete in the Miss America pageant. She was the first woman of color with a local crown to be cast on a reality TV series based on the Miss America program and to date she is the only title holder Allegany Magazine has photographed inside a tiger’s cage.
Beyond the scholarships and the title, Shana Oshiro is a motivated and almost accidental activist. She performs her one-woman opera concerts as fundraisers for causes like race relations and homelessness. She just finished her Master’s in Music Therapy with a focus on community music therapy as a tool for anti-racist work across the nation.
“We led this research through our organization HALO, Incorporated of which I am cofounder with my barbershop quartet, HALO in our program, Race and #RealTalk. We lead workshops and program series using the listening and singing experience of barbershop music as a framework to guide fruitful dialogue about racism,” says Shana. “Using music therapy and barbershop to build community and facilitate dialogue about racism in the United States would certainly have surprised me 13 years ago. It’s a project we produced and propelled through our own inspiration and creativity, with much support from family, friends and allies.”
In the days ahead and through the end of this month in which we observe and celebrate African American History month, watch for Allegany Magazine's "30 Most Influential People of Color" (2022) to be introduced and presented. To see all of their portraits and editorial features in one beautiful collection, pick up the hard copy of the February 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine --available now.
Editor's Note:
While Shana Oshiro was the first African American woman to be crowned Miss Allegany and then become Miss Maryland in 2008 and compete later that year in the Miss America pageant, the first woman of color to be crowned locally as "Miss Allegany County" was Tamela Frazier in 1994. A native of Cumberland and graduate of Fort Hill High School, Tamela earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Frostburg State University, where she majored in Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance, with a health fitness concentration, and minored in dance. She was active in the FSU Dance Company. Ms. Frazier later continued to be involved in the state pageant system and served on the Miss Maryland Board of Directors and was the Choreographer of the Miss Maryland's Outstanding Teen Pageant.