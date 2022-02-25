BECAUSE WORDS HAVE POWER
SID THOMAS
Full disclaimer: Sid Thomas is a regular contributor to this magazine. But he is also a prolific freelancer whose work has appeared in publications throughout Maryland and Washington, DC. Anytime we have sent Sid “on assignment” to cover something for Allegany Magazine, the reply we get back is always: “Oh cool…I know Sid.” He’s a good person to keep in your contact list.
“The West Side community, especially Greene Street, is very much part of who I am today,” Sid says. “Growing up my next door neighbor was Charles Watermann, a well respected school teacher at Carver and Allegany High School. He and his wife were always very nice to me. I don't think they had any children but they always treated me like their own. I also remember as a child Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Skip) and his father would regularly stop by our house and talk for hours with my parents. Those experiences, especially the laughter, will stay with me forever.”
In the days ahead and through the end of this month in which we observe and celebrate African American History month, watch for Allegany Magazine's "30 Most Influential People of Color" (2022) to be introduced and presented. To see all of their portraits and editorial features in one beautiful collection, pick up the hard copy of the February 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine --available now.