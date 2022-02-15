LEADER OF THE PATH
TONY DYSON
AKA VIIVIAN
Even a chat online with Anthony Dyson – whom his friends call Tony – is an enjoyable experience. Through our first conversations via Facebook messenger, I could sense that this is a young man with ambitions to take on the world. I immediately harkened back to that iconic moment on American Bandstand when Dick Clark turned to Madonna and said “what do you want for the future?” and the Material Girl boldly answered “To rule the world.” I get the impression Mr. Dyson – as ViiVian -- has the same goal.
“People also know me as ViiVian, my drag name. I think that’s what caught a lot of people’s attention, I’m very confident in my body and I promote positive body images,” he says. “ViiVian was born in a dark period of my life. I had just gone through some pretty rough situations back to back, like deciding not to finish school, my grandmother passing, getting evicted and then some. So I really just wanted something to make me feel good about myself and life.”
The host of a popular Podcast “ViiVian’s Vibe” and a social media influencer, ViiVian continues to be a force with which to reckon.
“People actually enjoy it which has me in complete shock, I didn’t think that people were really going to listen but they do and I am living,” ViiVian says. “When I didn’t have anywhere to go and multiple people opened their homes to me. That was when I really felt that family away from home feeling. No matter what situation I’m in, no matter how low I may feel, I always carry myself as if ‘everything will be okay’ because I know that if I’m the leader of my path and what I want, I’ll go out and get it myself.”
In the days ahead and through the end of this month in which we observe and celebrate African American History month, watch for Allegany Magazine's "30 Most Influential People of Color" (2022) to be introduced and presented. To see all of their portraits and editorial features in one beautiful collection, pick up the hard copy of the February 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine --available now.