NOT PLANS TO COOL HIS JETS
TY JOHNSON
For the first time in the history of choosing someone to be Allegany Magazine’s “Most Fascinating Person of the Year” our staff was in complete agreement as to the choice for 2020. No one from Allegany County has captured our attention, our time, our conversations, our televisions on game night and indeed – our hearts – more than 2015 Fort Hill High School graduate – Ty Johnson.
Drafted by the Detroit Lions in May 2019, Ty Johnson (who appeared first on our cover in July 2017) was literally shot out of a canon – from his small town upbringing in Cumberland to the bright lights and swirling constant attention that comes with being a rising professional football star.
After one season with the Lions, Ty was signed with New York Jets and continues to be stand out player and a media darling.
With his boy next door looks, engaging smile, rapport with fans, natural finesse and hair that seems to have its own personality, Ty Johnson is poised to give Allegany County athletic bragging rates for generations to come.
“I always remember that I am first and foremost Tracy Johnson’s son,” Ty tells Allegany Magazine. “I don’t see myself as some freak of nature. I think I just have a strong work ethic and I think anyone can get that same work ethic. You just have to have the right mindset. I believe if you have the proper mindset, believe in a higher power, have that strong work ethic, and keep your commitments, and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something, you will be successful in whatever you want to do.”
